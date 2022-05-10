Wildpack Announces Appointment of David Bower as VP of Sales and Provides April Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTCQB: WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") a national beverage co-packer and packaging supplier focused on the aluminum can format, is pleased to announce the addition of David Bower as its new Vice President of Sales.

David Bower joins the Wildpack leadership team following six successful years with the Midwest regional craft brewery Upland Brewing Co., where he served as President & CEO. He has prior experience in the beverage supplier and the wholesaler space, including Director of Sales at Indiana's award-winning Sun King Brewery.

"We are thrilled to have David join our team and contribute his extensive background and fresh perspective on sales and service strategy during a time of rapid growth within Wildpack," said Chief Growth Officer, Thomas Walker.

Wildpack's sales organization continues to ramp up to meet the needs of its can and co-pack customers. Wildpack's network growth strategy to build or acquire manufacturing locations covering the US middle-market beverage segment is anchored with six existing locations operating in Marietta, Baltimore, Sacramenta, Longmont, Grand Rapids, and Las Vegas.

In his new role, David will provide the vision and leadership to enhance Wildpack's position as a market leader within the industry.

"This is an exciting time to join Wildpack and the beverage canning industry," says David. "Speaking from experience, during this inflection point in the ever-evolving beverage business, companies need innovative and nimble solutions that bring their vision to market and Wildpack is uniquely positioned to do just that," said David Bower, VP of Sales.

April Operations Highlights

Record Sleeve Printing throughput, 47% growth month-over-month

New record Can Filling throughput, 25% growth month-over-month

Can throughput of 16.1 million, -15% month-over-month

Welcomed Maria Rezvanova MBA, CPA as new Corporate Controller

Can Filling and Decorating yields maintained above 90%

April can throughput was 16.1 million. Throughput was impacted by the 15% reduction in month-over-month working days, and principally in the lowest revenue producing vertical, brokering, due to seasonality. Operationally, sleeves printed, and cans filled both realized record monthly throughput, increases of 47% and 25% month-over-month respectively. The Printing Division achieved a single day throughput record of 190,000 sleeves printed. Wildpack converted 11 new customers with 94 total orders for the month.

Wildpack's Finance Team added Maria Rezvanova as Corporate Controller. She brings 15 years of experience in various senior dynamic accounting roles. Our quality assurance team, led by Sandra Stanley, have initiated implementation of a staged plan to achieve the Global Food Safety Initiative ("GFSI") Certification to enhance Wildpack's commitment to quality and food safety. In April our can filling yields averaged 92% and decorating yield averaged 98%. Both continue to exceed internal target thresholds.

2021 Year-end Earnings

Wildpack announced its year-end 2021 earnings on May 2, 2022. Press release, financial statements, management discussion and analysis, earnings webcast replay and transcript can be found here.

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, and sleeve and label printing services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" and commenced trading on February 23, 2022, on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF".

