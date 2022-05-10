TOWNSQUARE'S FIRST QUARTER NET REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA SET Q1 RECORD WITH NET REVENUE +13% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA +10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Q1 2022 Digital Revenue Grows +16% YOY - Now 51% of Total Net Revenue

Q1 2022 Digital Adjusted Operating Income is 55% of Total

Net Leverage Declines to 4.66x

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) ("Townsquare", the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"I am proud to announce our strong start to 2022, with net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net income increasing year-over-year by +13%, +10%, and $8.9 million, respectively. In addition, net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our previously issued guidance due to strong growth and strong margins. As a Digital First Local Media Company, our first quarter performance was driven by our digital platform and solutions, with total digital revenue increasing +16% year-over-year in the first quarter (representing 51% of our total Q1 net revenue) and total digital Adjusted Operating Income increasing +11% year-over year (representing 55% of our total Q1 Adjusted Operating Income)," commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. "We are also thrilled to announce that we have officially surpassed 2019 pre-COVID results with first quarter 2022 net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and net income exceeding Q1 2019 levels by +7%, +15%, and $7.3 million, respectively. As we move forward, we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue at strong margins, fueling our overall growth and subsequent debt reduction, from 4.66x net leverage today to 4.0x by year end. We are also pleased to re-affirm our 2022 guidance and our 2024 digital revenue target of at least $275 million. These results and confidence in our outlook are due, in part, to the fact that Townsquare is the only local media and digital marketing solutions company of scale focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, a vital differentiator for our Company."

Mr. Wilson added, "Our new reporting segments highlight the profit characteristics of our digital platform, which is essentially equal to those of our broadcast platform, each with profit margins of approximately 30%. While we view local radio as an extremely valuable asset with significant and attractive cash flow properties, unparalleled consumer reach, and an important and trusted local connection to our audience and communities, it is not our primary growth driver. With approximately half of our total revenue and profit coming from digital today, we have a strong digital growth engine that will drive significant and consistent growth in the coming years. It is our belief that as a Digital First Local Media Company providing a detailed breakout of our digital revenue and digital profit, Townsquare should be afforded a sum-of-the-parts valuation that gives credit to our digital assets."

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment includes our subscription digital marketing solutions business, Townsquare Interactive. The Digital Advertising segment, marketed externally as Townsquare Ignite, includes digital advertising on our owned and operated digital properties and our digital programmatic advertising platform. The Broadcast Advertising segment includes our local, regional, and national advertising products and solutions delivered via terrestrial radio broadcast, and other miscellaneous revenue that is associated with our broadcast advertising platform. The remainder of our business is reported in the Other category, which includes our live events business.

First Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the first quarter of 2021: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions ("Townsquare Interactive") net revenue increased 15.0% Digital Advertising net revenue increased 16.6%

Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Adjusted Operating Income increased 7.5%



Digital Advertising Adjusted Operating Income increased 13.1%

Diluted income per share was $0.11 , and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.19

Townsquare Interactive added approximately 1,050 net subscribers

Announced the accretive acquisition of Cherry Creek Broadcasting LLC for $18.75 million

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.



Guidance

For the second quarter of 2022, net revenue is expected to be between $117 million and $121 million and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $32 million and $33 million.

For the full year 2022, net revenue guidance is reaffirmed to be between $460 and $475 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reaffirmed to be between $115 million and $120 million.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $11.5 million, or 12.9%, as compared to the same period in 2021. Our Digital Advertising net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $4.2 million, or 16.6%, as compared to the same period in 2021, and our Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $3.4 million, or 7.7%, as compared to the same period in 2021, each due to increases in the purchase of new advertising by our clients. Our Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $2.9 million, or 15.0%, as compared to the same period in 2021, due in part to the addition of approximately 1,050 additional net subscribers during the first quarter of 2022. Total Digital net revenue increased $7.0 million, or 15.9%, to $51.1 million. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $11.5 million, or 13.0%, to $99.8 million, Digital Advertising net revenue increased $4.1 million, or 16.4%, to $29.2 million, and Broadcast Advertising net revenue increased $3.5 million, or 7.8%, to $47.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased $2.0 million, or 9.8%, to $22.1 million, as compared to $20.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $2.0 million, or 10.0%, to $21.7 million, as compared to $19.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased $8.9 million to $2.7 million, as compared to a net loss of $6.1 million in the same period last year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, we had a total of $50.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.1x and 4.7x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, of $107.1 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of May 3, 2022, of our outstanding common stock.

Security

Number

Outstanding

Description Class A common stock

12,874,211

One vote per share. Class B common stock

815,296

10 votes per share.1 Class C common stock

3,461,341

No votes.1 Total

17,150,848



1 Each share converts into one share of Class A common stock upon transfer or at the option of the holder, subject to certain conditions, including compliance with FCC rules.



About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive, providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 27,850 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite, a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 330 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 321 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com and NJ101.5.com, and premier national music brands such as XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com, and Loudwire.com. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com , and www.townsquareignite.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained in this press release, the matters addressed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "project," "projection," "plan," "intend," "seek," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "will," "should," "can," "can have," "likely," the negatives thereof and other words and terms. Actual events or results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by us include the impact of general economic conditions in the United States, or in the specific markets in which we currently do business including supply chain disruptions, inflation, labor shortages and the effect on advertising activity, industry conditions, including existing competition and future competitive technologies, the popularity of radio as a broadcasting and advertising medium, cancellations, disruptions or postponements of advertising schedules in response to national or world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to develop and maintain digital technologies and hire and retain technical and sales talent, our dependence on key personnel, our capital expenditure requirements, our continued ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, and consummate and integrate any future acquisitions, legislative or regulatory requirements, risks and uncertainties relating to our leverage and changes in interest rates, our ability to obtain financing at times, in amounts and at rates considered appropriate by us, our ability to access the capital markets as and when needed and on terms that we consider favorable to us and other factors discussed in this section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this report and under "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2022, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to predict or control. In addition, as a result of these and other factors, our past financial performance should not be relied on as an indication of future performance. The cautionary statements referred to in this section also should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that may be issued by us or persons acting on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions

In this press release, we refer to Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share which are financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").

We define Adjusted Operating Income as operating income before the deduction of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, corporate expenses, transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before the deduction of income taxes, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net (loss) gain on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income) net. We define Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) as Adjusted EBITDA less political net revenue, net of a fifteen percent deduction to account for estimated national representative firm fees, music licensing fees and sales commissions expense. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the deduction of transaction costs, business realignment costs, impairment of long-lived and intangible assets, change in fair value of investment, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, loss (gain) on extinguishment and modification of debt, gain on insurance recoveries and net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes. Adjusted Net Income Per Share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define Net Leverage as our total outstanding indebtedness, net of our total cash balance as of March 31, 2022, divided by our Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. These measures do not represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to or superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. You should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses or charges that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in the presentation, and we do not infer that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

We use Adjusted Operating Income to evaluate the operating performance of our business segments. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) to facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance, and to facilitate year over year comparisons, by backing out the impact of political revenue which varies depending on the election cycle and may be unrelated to operating performance. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share to assess total company operating performance on a consistent basis. We use Net Leverage to measure the Company's ability to handle its debt burden. We believe that these measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of transaction costs, net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets, business realignment costs, certain impairments, and net income (loss) from discontinued operations. Further, while discretionary bonuses for members of management are not determined with reference to specific targets, our board of directors may consider Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Per Share and Net Leverage when determining discretionary bonuses.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in Thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,886

$ 50,505 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,643 and $6,743, respectively 51,008

57,647 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,389

12,086 Total current assets 113,283

120,238 Property and equipment, net 105,150

106,717 Intangible assets, net 291,468

278,265 Goodwill 157,947

157,947 Investments 16,959

18,217 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 42,373

42,996 Other assets 3,079

1,437 Restricted cash 494

494 Total assets $ 730,753

$ 726,311 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,688

$ 5,676 Deferred revenue 10,706

10,208 Accrued compensation and benefits 7,827

14,411 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,732

22,512 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,282

7,396 Accrued interest 6,301

15,754 Total current liabilities 67,536

75,957 Long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs of $8,061 and $8,479, respectively 541,939

541,521 Deferred tax liability 21,365

20,081 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 38,079

38,743 Other long-term liabilities 6,184

425 Total liabilities 675,103

676,727 Stockholders' equity:





Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 12,859,532 and

12,573,654 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 129

126 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized;

815,296 and 815,296 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8

8 Class C common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,461,341 and

1,636,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 35

35 Total common stock 172

169 Additional paid-in capital 306,046

302,724 Accumulated deficit (254,411)

(256,635) Non-controlling interest 3,843

3,326 Total stockholders' equity 55,650

49,584 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 730,753

$ 726,311

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Net revenue $ 100,242

$ 88,761 Operating costs and expenses:





Direct operating expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation 73,763

64,527 Depreciation and amortization 4,765

4,729 Corporate expenses 4,409

4,134 Stock-based compensation 869

1,062 Transaction costs 431

4,715 Business realignment costs 21

190 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 478

— Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (308)

593 Total operating costs and expenses 84,428

79,950 Operating income 15,814

8,811 Other expense (income):





Interest expense, net 10,027

10,155 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —

5,997 Other expense (income), net 1,588

(337) Income (loss) from operations before tax 4,199

(7,004) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,458

(895) Net income (loss) $ 2,741

$ (6,109)







Net income (loss) attributable to:





Controlling interests $ 2,224

$ (6,549) Non-controlling interests $ 517

$ 440







Basic income (loss) per share:





Attributable to common shares $ 0.13

$ (0.35) Attributable to participating shares $ —

$ —







Diluted income (loss) per share: $ 0.11

$ (0.35)







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic attributable to common shares 16,796

18,602 Basic attributable to participating shares —

6,823 Diluted 19,509

18,602

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 2,741

$ (6,109) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Content rights acquired (9,635)

— Amortization of content rights 803

— Change in content rights liabilities 9,635

— Depreciation and amortization 4,765

4,729 Amortization of deferred financing costs 418

328 Non-cash lease income (155)

(290) Net deferred taxes and other 1,284

(1,016) Provision for doubtful accounts (287)

350 Stock-based compensation expense 869

1,062 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —

5,997 Trade activity, net (654)

(3,652) Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 478

— Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (308)

593 Gain on insurance recoveries (11)

(225) Gain on lease settlement —

(233) Unrealized loss on investment 1,508

— Other 8

3 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 7,049

12,212 Prepaid expenses and other assets 735

3,115 Accounts payable 2,861

6,461 Accrued expenses (4,056)

(5,765) Accrued interest (9,453)

2,681 Other long-term liabilities (29)

(791) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 8,566

19,450 Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations —

(33) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,566

19,417 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,650)

— Purchase of property and equipment (2,765)

(1,860) Purchase of investments —

(128) Purchase of Bitcoin held as an investment (4,997)

— Proceeds from insurance recoveries 11

225 Proceeds from sale of assets 593

316 Net cash used in investing activities (8,808)

(1,447) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of term loans —

(272,381) Repurchase of 2023 Notes —

(273,416) Proceeds from the issuance of 2026 Notes —

550,000 Prepayment fee on 2023 Notes —

(4,443) Deferred financing cost —

(8,133) Repurchase of Oaktree securities —

(80,394) Transaction costs related to Oaktree securities repurchase —

(242) Proceeds from stock options exercised 647

7,946 Repayments of capitalized obligations (24)

(18) Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 623

(81,081) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 381

(63,111) Beginning of period 50,999

83,723 End of period $ 51,380

$ 20,612

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash payments:





Interest $ 18,909

$ 7,150 Income taxes 48

70







Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Activities:





Investments acquired in exchange for advertising(1) $ 250

$ 5,100 Property and equipment acquired in exchange for advertising(1) 211

912 Accrued capital expenditures 384

283 Accrued financing fees —

1,043 Accrued transaction cost for securities repurchased —

1,312







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information relating to Leases:





Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities, included in operating cash flows $ 2,546

$ 2,773 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 1,177

$ 1,067







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,886

$ 20,118 Restricted cash 494

494

$ 51,380

$ 20,612

(1) Represents total advertising services provided by the Company in exchange for equity interests and property and equipment acquired during each of the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (in Thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,850

$ 18,997

15.0 % Digital Advertising 29,227

25,076

16.6 % Broadcast Advertising 48,100

44,681

7.7 % Other 1,065

7

** Net revenue 100,242

88,761

12.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions Expenses 15,476

13,065

18.5 % Digital Advertising expenses 21,011

17,814

17.9 % Broadcast Advertising expenses 36,438

33,581

8.5 % Other expenses 838

67

** Direct operating expenses 73,763

64,527

14.3 % Depreciation and amortization 4,765

4,729

0.8 % Corporate expenses 4,409

4,134

6.7 % Stock-based compensation 869

1,062

(18.2) % Transaction costs 431

4,715

(90.9) % Business realignment costs 21

190

(88.9) % Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 478

—

** Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (308)

593

** Total operating costs and expenses 84,428

79,950

5.6 % Operating income 15,814

8,811

79.5 % Other expense (income):









Interest expense, net 10,027

10,155

(1.3) % Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —

5,997

** Other expense (income), net 1,588

(337)

** Income (loss) from operations before tax 4,199

(7,004)

** Income tax provision (benefit) 1,458

(895)

** Net income (loss) $ 2,741

$ (6,109)

**

** not meaningful



The following table presents Net revenue and Adjusted Operating Income by segment, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





(Unaudited)





2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,850

$ 18,997

15.0 % Digital Advertising 29,227

25,076

16.6 % Digital 51,077

44,073

15.9 % Broadcast Advertising 48,100

44,681

7.7 % Other 1,065

7

** Net revenue $ 100,242

$ 88,761

12.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 6,374

$ 5,932

7.5 % Digital Advertising 8,216

7,262

13.1 % Digital 14,590

13,194

10.6 % Broadcast Advertising 11,662

11,100

5.1 % Other 227

(60)

** Adjusted Operating Income $ 26,479

$ 24,234

9.3 %

** not meaningful



The following table reconciles Net revenue to Net revenue, excluding political revenue on a GAAP basis by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,





(Unaudited)





2022

2021

% Change Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions $ 21,850

$ 18,997

15.0 % Digital Advertising 29,227

25,076

16.6 % Digital 51,077

44,073

15.9 % Broadcast Advertising 48,100

44,681

7.7 % Other 1,065

7

** Net revenue $ 100,242

$ 88,761

12.9 % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions political revenue —

—

** Digital Advertising political revenue 46

—

** Broadcast Advertising political revenue 386

439

(12.1) % Other political revenue —

—

** Political revenue $ 432

$ 439

(1.6) % Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue (ex. political) $ 21,850

$ 18,997

15.0 % Digital Advertising net revenue (ex. political) 29,181

25,076

16.4 % Digital net revenue (ex. political) 51,031

44,073

15.8 % Broadcast Advertising political net revenue (ex. political) 47,714

44,242

7.8 % Other net revenue (ex. political) 1,065

7

** Net revenue (ex. political) $ 99,810

$ 88,322

13.0 %

** not meaningful



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,741

$ (6,109) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,458

(895) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 4,199

(7,004) Transaction costs 431

4,715 Business realignment costs 21

190 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 478

— Net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets (308)

593 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —

5,997 Change in fair value of investment 1,508

— Gain on insurance recoveries (11)

(225) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of income taxes (517)

(440) Adjusted net income before income taxes 5,801

3,826 Income tax provision 2,014

489 Adjusted Net Income $ 3,787

$ 3,337







Adjusted Net Income Per Share:





Basic $ 0.23

$ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.13







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 16,796

18,602 Diluted 19,509

25,425



The following table reconciles on a GAAP basis net income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political), and Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

(Unaudited)

2022

2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,741

$ (6,109) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,458

(895) Interest expense, net 10,027

10,155 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt —

5,997 Depreciation and amortization 4,765

4,729 Stock-based compensation 869

1,062 Transaction costs 431

4,715 Business realignment costs 21

190 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 478

— Change in fair value on investment 1,508

— Other (a) (228)

256 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,070

$ 20,100 Political Adjusted EBITDA (367)

(373) Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) $ 21,703

$ 19,727 Political Adjusted EBITDA 367

373 Net cash paid for interest (18,909)

(7,150) Capital expenditures (2,765)

(1,860) Cash paid for taxes (48)

(70) Adjusted EBITDA Less Interest, Capex and Taxes $ 348

$ 11,020

(a) Other includes net (gain) loss on sale and retirement of assets and other expense (income), net.





The following table reconciles net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a quarterly basis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Twelve

Months

Ended

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2021

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2022 Net income $ 10,074

$ 12,894

$ 1,925

$ 2,741

$ 27,634 Income tax provision 3,977

3,349

3,920

1,458

12,704 Interest expense, net 9,809

9,816

10,066

10,027

39,718 Depreciation and amortization 4,996

4,821

4,552

4,765

19,134 Stock-based compensation 894

877

885

869

3,525 Transaction costs 390

2

(648)

431

175 Business realignment costs 66

484

106

21

677 Impairment of long-lived and intangible assets 95

—

1,818

478

2,391 Change in fair value of investment —

(2,924)

2,792

1,508

1,376 Other (a) (6)

(168)

151

$ (228)

(251) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,295

$ 29,151

$ 25,567

$ 22,070

$ 107,083

(a) Other includes net loss (gain) on sale and retirement of assets and other (income) expense, net.





The following tables reconcile Operating income (loss), the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) by segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,965

$ 8,136

$ 8,695

$ 60

$ (7,042)

$ 15,814 Depreciation and amortization 277

65

3,145

38

1,240

4,765 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

4,409

4,409 Stock-based compensation 132

15

87

3

632

869 Transaction costs —

—

—

—

431

431 Business realignment costs —

—

—

6

15

21 Impairment of long-lived and

intangible assets —

—

7

120

351

478 Net gain on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

(272)

—

(36)

(308) Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,374

$ 8,216

$ 11,662

$ 227

$ —

$ 26,479



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Subscription

Digital

Marketing

Solutions

Digital

Advertising

Broadcast

Advertising

Other

Corporate

and Other

Reconciling

Items

Total Operating income (loss) $ 5,361

$ 7,017

$ 7,703

$ (125)

$ (11,145)

$ 8,811 Depreciation and amortization 416

224

3,270

45

774

4,729 Corporate expenses —

—

—

—

4,134

4,134 Stock-based compensation 155

21

127

6

753

1,062 Transaction costs —

—

—

—

4,715

4,715 Business realignment costs —

—

—

14

176

190 Net loss on sale and retirement

of assets —

—

—

—

593

593 Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 5,932

$ 7,262

$ 11,100

$ (60)

$ —

$ 24,234

