Swipe Away Debt: Qoins Introduces Debit Card on Bond's Platform to Help Americans Pay Down $2,500 A Year in Debt

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qoins Technologies Inc. announces the launch of Qoins Card , a new debit card to help Americans get out of debt faster. With over 10,000+ paying customers and growing, Qoins has already paid off more than $35 million of debt for its customers. Now with Qoins Card, customers can not only pay down their debt with each swipe of the card, but they can also save money on top of the pre-arranged payments they have already automated with Qoins. Partnering with Bond Financial Technologies Inc. , the leading enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, Qoins was able to launch this innovative product to the market in weeks.

By combining merchant rewards and an additional 10% back towards debt repayments, Qoins expects its users to pay down their debt by an average of $2,500 each year without making any other changes to their spending habits.

"The enthusiasm from our customers for Qoins Card has been incredible so far," said Christian Zimmerman, CEO and Co-founder of Qoins. "This is a product we wanted to build when we launched Qoins, but it was going to take too much work and too much time. There's a huge gap in the market for a product like this and people are literally jumping up and down to get their hands on it. It's going to make a meaningful difference in a lot of people's lives."

Qoins partnered with Bond to launch this new offering instead of integrating directly with a bank, processor, KYC provider, card manufacturer, and the plethora of other vendors required to launch a neobank. Building on Bond's API platform , Qoins went live with less than four weeks of software development time. Bond makes it possible for companies like Qoins to innovate in financial services faster than ever before, with a single integration unlocking embedded banking, card issuing, and money movement capabilities.

"Bond dramatically accelerated Qoins' speed to market," said Nate Washington, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qoins. "Without Bond, we would have needed to hire dozens more software engineers to launch on time. Bond's APIs are so easy to use, and working in parallel with its operations and compliance teams allowed us to launch our fully-fledged neobank in weeks."

"Fifty-four percent of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and 77% of households carry debt. Bond is excited to partner with another forward-thinking fintech like Qoins to help solve this problem," said Roy Andrew Ng, CEO and Co-founder of Bond. "The addition of Qoins Card to Qoins' flagship product will further add value to their existing users and attract new users to the Qoins platform. We're so proud of Christian, Nate, and the broader Qoins and Bond teams in making this offering a reality."

Qoins is an Atlanta-based financial wellness app that helps consumers achieve their financial goals by combining financial education and automated debt payments & savings. Qoins' mission is to create positive impact in people's lives through achieving their financial goals and eliminating consumer debt. Since its inception, Qoins has helped users pay down over $35 million in debt and it provides free educational and financial literacy resources for users.

Bond is the leading embedded finance company that enables organizations from any industry to create personalized financial experiences for their customers. Bond's modern, enterprise-grade developer platform orchestrates the critical infrastructure that companies need to build, launch, and scale these personalized financial products. Bond was founded in 2019 by industry veterans from Twilio, SoFi, SAP, Goldman Sachs, and Blackrock, with deep roots in enterprise software, technology, and financial services. The company has raised $42M to date from investors including Canaan, Coatue, Goldman Sachs, and Mastercard, and maintains key offices in San Francisco (HQ), New York City, and Salt Lake City. Visit http://www.bond.tech to learn more.

