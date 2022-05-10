SDRL - Notice of Q1 2022 Earnings Release and Presentation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (XOAS:SDRL) announces that its Q1 2022 earnings will be published on May 25, 2022.

Seadrill's executive management team will provide a live presentation at 9:00am EST / 2:00pm BST / 3:00pm CET on May 25, 2022. Subsequent to the presentation, a Q&A session will be held exclusively for sell-side and industry analysts.

To tune into the live presentation, the following options are available:

Webcast

To register to the conference call via webcast, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/382TvK2

Conference call

To listen to the presentation via conference call, please join the call on the day by dialling one of the international telephone numbers listed below and using the corresponding pin: 425187

United States: +1 855 9796 654

+1 646 664 1960

Norway: +81 503 308

UK: +44 800 640 6441

+44 20 3936 2999

UAE: +971 800 0357 04553

If dialling into the presentation via conference call, you will be able to download the presentation materials via the Company's website: www.seadrill.com.

If you are unable to tune into the webcast, a replay of the presentation will be made available soon after the live event on the Investor Relations section of the website: www.seadrill.com/investors/.

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations from shallow to ultra-deep-water environments. The Company owns and/or operates 30 rigs, which includes drillships, semi-submersibles, and jack-ups.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media questions should be directed to:

Sara Dunne

Director of Communications

communications@seadrill.com

+ 1 281 630 7064

Analyst questions should be directed to:

Hawthorn Advisors

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

+44 (0) 203 7454960

