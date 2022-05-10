POD DIGITAL MEDIA SECURES ADVERTISING RIGHTS TO ESPAT TV PODCASTS

PDM Continues to Champion Deals to Expand Podcast Offerings

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pod Digital Media (PDM), the first multicultural podcast agency network, announced today it has secured the exclusive rights to podcast advertising inventory from ESPAT TV, a premium gaming content provider. The partnership will allow advertisers to target esports fans across the board including multi-cultural podcasts. Pod Digital Media welcomes over fifteen podcasts such as Enthusiast Gaming.

"This partnership comes at the perfect time to expand PDM's network offerings with more content and in-demand talent," says Gary Coichy, CEO & Founder of Pod Digital Media. "We're looking forward to working closely with ESPAT TV to connect esports podcasters with the right advertisers. We've seen the success of target advertising through PDM and are thrilled to welcome EPAT TV to our family."

In 2020, the gaming industry generated $155 billion in revenue, By 2025, analysts predict the industry will generate more than $260 billion in revenue. ESPAT TV is a production and content representation collective, where talent comes first. The group consists of exceptional directors and writers, working with the gaming sector to develop premium content including features, television, commercials, representation/distribution, or brand integrated content.

"We are excited to partner with Pod Digital Media, to connect culture and esports fans with leading advertisers. Pod Digital Media is the leader in multicultural advertising, and we chose them to handle the advertising rights of our shows because they are embedded in culture and understand our podcaster's unique needs," says Dante Simpson, ESPAT TV CEO.

About Pod Digital Media

Pod Digital Media (PDM), based in New York City, is the first multicultural podcast agency network. PDM exclusively caters to podcasters with multicultural audiences and connects them with blue-chip advertisers for long-term, seasonal and special investments. The agency includes more than 400 podcasts, reaching primarily Black & Hispanic American audience segments, to place ads on their shows and deliver tangible results to advertisers.

Media Contact:

Dara Kaplan

Wunderlich Kaplan Communications

Dara@wkc.rocks

View original content:

SOURCE Pod Digital Media