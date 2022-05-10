Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson's Brad LaMorgese Elected to Irving City Council

LaMorgese returns to serve as council member for Place 2

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is proud to announce that partner Brad LaMorgese is continuing his commitment to public service and returning to a seat on the Irving City Council, representing Place 2 citywide.

From 2012 to 2018 Mr. LaMorgese represented District 6, which includes Valley Ranch and parts of Las Colinas, and worked to improve the city's infrastructure, taxes, business development and entertainment district projects. He also served as mayor pro tem in his last term in office.

"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to return to the Irving City Council and work with other city leaders to serve the people and continue to make it a great place to live," said Mr. LaMorgese. "I'm also thankful to our firm partnership for giving me this chance to follow my practice of law while also fulfilling my public duties."

A partner with the firm since 2006, Mr. LaMorgese often assists with executing the firm's day-to-day operations. Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. LaMorgese's law expertise focuses on a range of Family Law matters including divorce, child custody, pre- and post-marital agreements, interstate and international custody, jurisdiction issues, family law appeals, grandparent versus parent rights, bill of review, post-divorce disputes, alimony disputes, parentage issues and fathers' rights.

He is nationally recognized by legal peers for his knowledge and legal strategies involving Family Law and Appellate matters.

"Brad has always been a leader," said the firm's Managing Partner Scott Downing. "We are honored that he is back on the city council serving the needs of that community while also serving the needs of the clients we represent in Family Law disputes."

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

