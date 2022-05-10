OpenText Receives 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Solution Success Category

Award highlights OpenText's deep commitment to partnership and driving innovation and solutions that enhance the customer experience

WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it received a 2022 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the Partner Solution Success category, recognizing its outstanding contributions as an SAP partner. SAP presents these awards annually to the top partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers run better. Winners and finalists in 22 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback, and performance indicators.

"With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, we recognize top-performing partners who have excelled in helping customers become best-run businesses," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE. "The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth, and simplification. Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

"OpenText and SAP are centered on cloud-based innovations helping the world's largest organizations transform into digital businesses, elevating everyone through information," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO and CTO. "It's an honor to again receive the SAP Pinnacle Award for Partner Solution Success, and the OpenText and SAP Clouds are the platforms for the future, creating compelling customer experiences."

This award in the Partner Solution Success category recognizes strong partnership in delivering solutions that address important customer needs and challenges. SAP Solution Extensions by OpenText help customers improve their operational efficiencies, extending the value of RISE with SAP and SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions. This is OpenText's 17th Pinnacle Award in 14 years, demonstrating the organization's dedication to partnership, customer experience, and excellence.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation, and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

