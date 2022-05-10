Joy to DTLA! Jollibee to Open First Location in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12, 2022

New location marks the 28th store in California and 57th in the U.S., as brand continues rapid expansion in prominent cities across North America

WEST COVINA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International restaurant sensation Jollibee, known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken and Jollibee Chicken Sandwich, will unlock its doors for the first time in Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) on Thursday, May 12, 2022 to a crowd of excited, hungry, life-long fans and curious newcomers who are looking to get their hands on Jollibee's tasty menu items and experience what Anthony Bourdain once described as the "whackiest, jolliest place on Earth."

Jollibee Downtown Los Angeles (PRNewswire)

Primely located at 729 West 7th Street in the heart of the city's Financial District, the new location is situated across the 7th Street/Metro Center Station and The Bloc, a prominent shopping destination for residents, office workers, and visitors.

"We couldn't wait a moment longer to open our doors in one of the world's most dynamic and diverse metropolitan hubs that boasts such a strong sense of community among those who live and work in Downtown Los Angeles," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, Business Group Head, Honeybee Foods Corporation dba Jollibee. "We look forward to contributing to the vibrant food scene and spreading the joy of eating to local LA residents, the Filipino community, and city-goers alike as tourism returns to the city in full force."

Jollibee's mission is to bring people together through the joy of eating by serving great-tasting food at great value. The beloved brand is best known for its delicious take on an American favorite – fried chicken. Some customer favorites include:

Chickenjoy : Jollibee's flagship product, Chickenjoy, is delicately hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, cooked with precision to be juicy on the inside, and marinated to the bone for next-level flavor.

Spicy Chickenjoy : Another top-seller is Spicy Chickenjoy which is the fiery version of the classic Chickenjoy.

Jollibee Chicken Sandwich : This sandwich features a crispy, juicy chicken breast fillet, spread with umami mayo, and served on a toasted brioche bun. Find out why this newly launched sandwich shot to the top of the menu charts.

Spicy Jollibee Chicken Sandwich : A spicy version of the original chicken sandwich features a sriracha mayo and fresh jalapeños for added crunch and heat.

Peach Mango Pie: Make sure to leave room for this mouth-watering dessert made with peaches and real Philippine mangoes enveloped in a light and crispy crust.

Jollibee's new DTLA location will be open seven days a week, from 9AM – 9PM daily. Customers can dine at the restaurant beginning on opening day, enjoy their favorite menu items to-go, or order through the following online channels: Jollibee's new seamless ordering app (now available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website, and the DoorDash delivery platform.

Jollibee's new location adds an element of enthusiasm and a sign of revitalization for an area that is actively recovering from the pandemic. The DTLA location joins Jollibee's two existing restaurants in the Metro Los Angeles area – 3821 Beverly Blvd. (East Hollywood) and 2700 Colorado Blvd. (Eagle Rock). California also is home to Jollibee's first U.S. location, which opened in Daly City in 1998 and remains one of its best performing locations in the country.

As Jollibee continues with its aggressive North American expansion goals, Southern California has been and will continue to be a key growth area for the brand. In addition to the new DTLA location, Jollibee plans to open a second location in West Covina, California, by the end of 2022, which is also home to the brand's North American headquarters.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,900 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, and India.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. It has also acquired 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone. To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

