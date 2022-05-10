InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Iron/Steam Clothing & Textiles (NJD-2414)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient linen/laundry care product that would iron or steam clothing and home textiles," said an inventor, from Paterson, N.J., "so I invented the E Z PRESS. My goal is to increase efficiency while reducing the hassles and frustrations associated with traditional ironing."

The invention provides an effective way to steam and remove wrinkles from clothing and textiles. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of using an ironing board. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of the clothing or textile items. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

