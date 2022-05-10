Greif, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

DELAWARE, Ohio, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will report the company's 2022 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. A conference call will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Greif will provide conference call slides in combination with its second quarter earnings press release on June 8, 2022. The call on June 9, 2022 will include management's live remarks and a question and answer session.

Participants may access the call using the following online registration link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/BDwosPDa. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Phone lines will open at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 9, 2022. A digital replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call on the company's web site at http://investor.greif.com. To access the recording, guests can call (888) 330-2413 or (240) 789-2721 and use the conference ID 32605.

Webcast Details

Title: Greif, Inc. Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://conferencingportals.com/event/BDwosPDa

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: to be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fiber drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging, and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 35 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Matt Leahy

740-549-6158

matthew.leahy@greif.com

