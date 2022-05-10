GREENPARK SPORTS AND LALIGA TO RELEASE MATCHDAY NFT JERSEYS OF ALL 20 CLUBS

GreenPark and LaLiga Expand Multi-Year License to Include In-Game NFT Collections

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPark Sports , the immersive community platform for sports and esports fans, and LaLiga, the world-renowned Spanish football league, today announced an expansion of their multi-year licensing partnership to include in-game NFTs featuring a special NFT collection of Matchday Jerseys. Collectors will have the opportunity to purchase and collect NFT jerseys from all 20 LaLiga clubs, which will feature equal prominence in future drops.

In the coming weeks, GreenPark will launch an inaugural collection of Matchday jerseys, allowing fans to collect their favorite team and player jerseys from specific games to commemorate some of the greatest match-ups and performances. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase football lockers, inside which they will find a collection of player kits from that match day. The first drop will be available on NFT.greenparksports.com and GreenPark will integrate the digital collectibles into its app later this year.

As a part of this extension, GreenPark plans to expand LaLiga World alongside other partnerships outside of the United States and Canada, as the company reaches some of the largest fan bases in the world.

LaLiga first debuted in GreenPark in August 2021. Designed to engage next-generation soccer fans, the virtual fan-world allows players to select any of LaLiga Santander teams and prove their fan passion through various challenges and minigames. The platform also features the likeness of some of the most skilled players in LaLiga Santander.

Within the app, fans can visit and play in multiple fan universes, including Major League Soccer (MLS), League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), and the National Basketball Association (NBA), in addition to LaLiga.

"We are excited to bring first-of-its-kind digital collectibles and in-game utility to LaLiga fans worldwide," says GreenPark co-founder and CEO Ken Martin. "For more than a century, fans have proudly worn the jerseys representing their favorite clubs and players IRL to celebrate their fandom. Giving the next generation of social sports fans a reimagined way to digitally collect these and wear them into a virtual world built for sport is the next evolution of fandom. We can't wait to show you the experiences they'll unlock across GreenPark."

"As one of the leading sports brands in the world, we continuously explore all the unique avenues to connect and engage with our fans globally. With this new licensing partnership with GreenPark, we are going to give our fans the experience to live LaLiga and be part of GreenPark's metaverse through a special NFT collection of Matchday Jerseys," says Oscar Mayo, Executive Director at LaLiga.

GreenPark brings fans together to connect, compete and celebrate in a virtual world augmented by live gameplay data. Launching early-access in 2021, the free to play experience allows fans to engage with their favorite sports, teams and athletes. GreenPark is currently in Early Access and available for download on iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play and Samsung Stores.

ABOUT GREENPARK

GreenPark Sports is a web3 social gaming platform building the future of sports and esports in the metaverse. Founded in 2018, GreenPark is bringing fans together to connect, compete and celebrate in a virtual world with an immersive social platform designed to engage digitally-native fans with their favorite sports, teams and athletes. Within the app, fans can visit and play in multiple fan universes, including Major League Soccer (MLS), League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), LaLiga, and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

To learn more about GreenPark Sports visit www.greenparksports.com or engage with the team on Twitter and Discord.

ABOUT LALIGA

LaLiga is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation which is a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 public limited sports companies (SADs) and clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank, and is responsible for organising professional football competitions in Spain. In the 2019/20 season, LaLiga reached 2.8 billion people globally. With its headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 55 countries through eleven offices and 46 delegates. The organisation carries out its social work through its foundation and was the world's first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine Santander.

