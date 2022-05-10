Exabel and People Data Labs collaborate to launch new Insights Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, a data and analytics platform for investment teams, has today announced its partnership with People Data Labs (PDL) to deliver a powerful new insights capability for People Data Labs' investment research clients. The People Data Labs Insights Platform will provide hedge funds and asset managers with curated insights based on the largest B2B people dataset available on the market. This offering will provide users with easy to navigate dashboards, visualizations and KPI monitoring capabilities, and aid in the idea generation process by flagging trend shifts in People Data Labs' datasets. Joining forces with Exabel provides alternative data vendors with a value-added presentation and monitoring layer and is powered by Exabel's market leading Al analytics, financial modeling and data science platform.

The People Data Labs Insights Platform is part of Exabel's growing partnership program, in which data vendors can use the platform to discover valuable insights in their datasets, demonstrate that value to prospective customers, and deliver a new Insights product that is attractive to a broad audience of financial buyers. In partnering with Exabel, People Data Labs' clients are now able to more easily connect the dots in a less expensive and time consuming manner between data and investable insights.

People Data Labs is the leading provider of B2B and professional data with over 3 billion unique records. PDL aims to empower developers and data scientists to build products and processes that drive results for business and investors across a wide range of data-enabled industries from HR technology and marketing tools to risk mitigation and investment research.

Commenting on the partnership, Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO said: "We are pleased to have been given this opportunity to work with People Data Labs. The sheer scale and breadth of the dataset that PDL has been able to bring together will give investors the tools to assess hiring trends and talent movement across a wide universe of companies, and Exabel is proud to provide the perfect platform with which to showcase and extract the value this data has to offer.

"The use of data, including alternative data, in financial markets is vital. Modeling data in-house has become a prohibitive burden in time and cost, and we are on a mission to change that. Exabel's SaaS delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately.

"We are looking forward to working with People Data Labs to create actionable insights on its data. Dashboards, intelligent screening and company drill down tools are just some of the features the platform can generate – all via an easy-to-use cloud interface."

"We're excited to bring PDL's data to the Exabel platform." said Sean Thorne, CEO and Co-Founder of People Data Labs "We believe that world-class B2B and professional data can empower the investor community to better understand businesses and the people that comprise them, and to develop fresh insights that will lead to greater opportunities to grow exciting businesses and deliver returns."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfills a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modeling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 35 employees with more hiring underway.

About People Data Labs

People Data Labs builds B2B data for developers, engineers, and data scientists. They empower clients to build and scale innovative data-driven products using 3 billion unique, highly-accurate B2B records. Every day, clients use their data to build person profiles, enrich person records, power predictive modeling, drive artificial intelligence and build new tools to make their teams more efficient, productive, and successful. They're proud to be the preferred data partner to the data science and engineering teams building the next generation of data-driven products and services. People Data Labs is the single source of truth in B2B data serving enterprise and startup clients across a range of data-enabled businesses.

