Cannon Quality Group names Andrew Cole Director of Client Delivery - Audits

DANVILLE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Quality Group, LLC today announced that the company has appointed Andrew Cole as Director of Client Delivery, effective immediately. For the past 10 years Mr. Cole has developed customer centric compliance solutions for large and small companies while at BSI & SGS, the largest global Certification/Notified Bodies.

Mr. Cole has more than 27 years of experience advising pharmaceutical, MedTech, cosmetic, and medicinal cannabis manufacturers about quality, regulatory, and risk-based compliance. His knowledge extends across a wide range of standards and guidelines, including ISO, ICH Q7-10, IPEC, EXCiPACT, WHO GDP, GLP, GXP, CFR 111, 210, 211, 820, and cosmetics GMP. He is a skilled QMS auditor, able to acquire and access data useful for implementing compliant QMS solutions, discover potential gaps, and has extensive experienced in supporting FDA and CE approved medical devices.

We are delighted that Andrew will be leading Cannon Quality Group's Audit Group," said Sandra Browne, COO of the company. "We appreciate Andrew's Risk Based and Value-Added Auditing/Assessing approach, which will build strong partnerships with the customers and industries we serve. His substantial knowledge will drive improvement and best practices, and we are excited to welcome him to Cannon Quality Group."

"I'm really excited to make this change to join CQG. It affords me the opportunity to provide pragmatic, common sense solutions in an area that can be dogmatic and adversarial with the wrong approach," Mr. Cole stated. "Customers rely on us to provide value added assessments and transfer our knowledge and experience. If we're performing our jobs appropriately, we're solving problems rather than creating new ones."

Mr. Cole earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from San Diego State University and worked as a PA while serving in the Armed Forces.

Cannon Quality Group, the leader in Quality Management System services in the Bay Area, has served over 200 companies to date with 88% of past clients still in business. 30% have been acquired or gone public. The company helps companies of all sizes set up or improve their quality management processes to achieve compliance to FDA standards and ISO 13485. www.cannonqualitygroup.com

