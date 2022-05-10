Aura announces commitment to help former foster youth address identity theft in honor of National Foster Care Awareness Month

Working with Together We Rise, Aura is supporting former foster youth in securing their digital lives and identities.

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced that it will be offering free 30-day trials of Aura to former foster youth. Youth in the foster care system are at higher risk of identity theft, according to research from the Identity Theft Research Center . Aura will also donate $5 to Together We Rise for each new Aura plan that users sign up for during May, National Foster Care Awareness Month.

Aura will collaborate with Together We Rise to reach former foster youth around the country, and offer them Aura's all-in-one protection and support uncovering and resolving issues of identity theft. Together We Rise is a nationwide non-profit organization devoted to improving the experience of more than 430,000 children in the American foster care system with an extensive network of social services agencies, transitional programs, foster parents, universities and others.

As part of the initiative, former foster youth over the age of 18 will be offered an extended Aura free trial, offering access to the all-in-one intelligent safety solution for 30 days. For those who find that they are victims of identity theft or financial fraud, Aura's White Glove Fraud Resolution service will reduce the stress of recovering their identities and assets.

"With their clean and unmonitored credit histories, children have always been prime targets for identity theft. But foster youth experience this at even higher rates," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "That's why we're continuing to build upon and expand our work with Aura non-profit partner Together We Rise. A secure digital life and clean credit history is a crucial foundation for long-term success and stability."

"It's not uncommon for foster youth to move from home to home, with an expanding number of adults gaining access to their sensitive, personal information and clean credit histories," said Together We Rise Founder and CEO, Danny Mendoza. "That's why we tend to see higher rates of identity theft and credit fraud among this community -- crimes that can have a long-term, detrimental impact as foster youth transition out of the system. Sadly, few realize this until they've aged out of the U.S. foster care system, only to be rejected from credit, housing or job applications. We're thrilled to continue our work with Aura to address the disproportionate impact of digital crime on America's foster youth."

This is the latest initiative of Aura's commitment to supporting foster youth. Late last year, Aura announced an initiative with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Called Aura's Defensive Play of the Game, this initiative celebrated the strongest display of proactive protection in each Timberwolves home game by making charitable donations to Together We Rise. Aura has also previously provided digital security educational materials for Together We Rise to share with foster youth as part of its tech packs, and provided its family fellowship recipients with Aura subscriptions.

For former and transitioning foster youth who want to access this offer, please visit https://buy.aura.com/foster-care . Or, reach out to info@togetherwerise.org or auracares@aura.com .

For consumers interested in subscribing to Aura during the Month of May and donating to Together We Rise, visit https://buy.aura.com/foster-care-free-trial

