Two Wilmington Trust Wealth Professionals Named to Forbes 2022 Awards Lists

NEW YORK and WILMINGTON, Del., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust today announced that Sharon L. Klein, Executive Vice President & President, Family Wealth, Eastern U.S. Region, head of National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Lists for Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors in the U.S., Best-In-New York Wealth Advisors, and Best-In-New York Women Wealth Advisors; and Christy Watkins, Senior Vice President, Regional Investment Advisory Lead, has been named to the Forbes 2022 Lists for Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors in the U.S. and Best-In-Delaware Women Wealth Advisors.

These lists are annual designations that recognize the top advisors across the United States.

The Forbes rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on both qualitative and quantitative data from nominations and in-person interviews. This selection of the top advisors from thousands of candidates across the country was based on factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, client experience, and industry expertise.

"To have both Christy and Sharon named to these prestigious lists exemplifies the level of service our experts provide to clients every day, especially amidst constantly changing economic climates," said Bill LaFond, area Wealth executive for Wilmington Trust. "They both have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to their work in the industry, and this honor to be named to the Forbes list is well-deserved."

Watkins co-leads the Investment Advisory team in Family Wealth, and is responsible for developing customized investment portfolios for her clients based on their parameters for risk, return, liquidity, and other factors. After taking the time to listen to her clients' objectives and to understand any tax, legal, and personal considerations, she then structures a portfolio in keeping with their asset allocation plan. Watkins continually monitors and rebalances her clients' portfolios to reflect their evolving needs.

Watkins is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the CFA Society Philadelphia, where she co-founded the Inve$t in Her Future initiative driving engagement with young women regarding careers in investment management.

Klein is responsible for coordinating the delivery of all Wealth Management services, leading teams of professionals across the areas of planning, trust, investment management, family office, and private banking, to high-net-worth clients. As head of Wilmington Trust's National Matrimonial/Divorce Advisory Practice and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, the teams Sharon oversees collaborate with advisors and their clients to offer a comprehensive set of solutions for those impacted by divorce.

Klein, who was also named to Crain's inaugural list of the Most Notable Women in Financial Advice, is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, a highly selective professional organization of preeminent estate planning attorneys in the U.S. and abroad. Sharon was inducted into the Estate Planning Hall of Fame in 2021, an honor that is considered the pinnacle of accomplishment in the field. Only 125 people across the U.S. have received the award since its inception in 2004.

