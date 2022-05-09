SportE, a Web3 innovative Fitness-to-earn (F2E) application, is launching its Alpha season on May 15 for sport enthusiastic

SportE, a Web3 innovative Fitness-to-earn (F2E) application, is launching its Alpha season on May 15 for sport enthusiastic

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of Move-to-Earn has been in the radar of running users, and captured the attention of great investors for quite some time. Move-to-Earn applications allow users to earn passive income while engaging in physical activities.

However, as for the name Move-to-Earn, it is almost certain that these apps usually focus and support Running. Though there is so much more that can be achieved in the sporting world, such as boxing, soccer, basketball, and other hundred types of sports! This raises one huge problem, "How are we going to integrate everyone's individual choice of physical activities into the world of metaverse?"

Welcome to SportE!

What the world needs is not only Move-to-Earn, but actually Fitness-to-Earn (F2E). SportE was invented to serve this great purpose, and sets a goal to make F2E a lifestyle for everyone. It is an innovative mobile solution for the next generation of fitness enthusiasts. SportE answers to every problem we are having nowadays: how can we both be active, healthy & making money while socializing at the same time? With SportE, it is completely possible!

SportE gives users a chance to be active on all levels: virtuality, socializing, reality and more. SportE integrates a variety of tools including augmented reality (AR), so players can interact with their surroundings.

SportE is developed to meet most daily activities, hence it should be very familiar to all of us users, it will be just as as going to the gym, making small movements, & relaxation.

Hot news from SportE in this May 2022

On 6th May 2022, a new Web 3 fitness app with SocialFi & GameFi elements called SportE has officially released the calendar for their product launching.

9h May 2022, SportE first NFT Shoebox Offering will be on sale and the Whitelist for this INO is available for registration at the moment.

10th May 2022, SportE Beta test app on TestFlight release for user early access testing.

13rd May 2022, SportE representatives will attend and pitch with over 60 Ventures & Capitals in Thailand Crypto Expo (https://thailandcryptoexpo.com/), the biggest Crypto event in Thailand this year.

14th May 2022, SportE official fitness app release on Google Play and App Store and available to download – SportE Alpha Season starts

15th May 2022, SportE is going to exhibit and introduce their app to 1000 investors attend in the BLOCKCHAIN GAMEFI EXPO 2022 organized in Hanoi, Vietnam.

How to Earn in SportE?

While participating in the world of SPORTE, users will equip themselves with NFTs that are usually sportswear & sport tools such as Shoes or Boxing gloves, etc. When using those NFTs and exercising, or enjoy other type of sports with friends and family, users shall be able to earn in-game token (SET + SPE) rewards. SPORTE lets users completely own their in-game assets which can be exchanged for crypto or fiat money following their terms.

SportE aims to create a SPORT Metaverse where users enjoy multi-sports or daily activities and have a lively, enjoyable and healthier lifestyle.

SportE - Sport opens with everyone

SportE is a fitness & health application integrated with Blockchain technology. SportE was created with the aim of encouraging users to practice sports, build a healthy lifestyle by equipping users with NFTs suitable for sports and promote their training activities to earn tokens.

Highlights

SportE aims to diversify sports and connect with many non-crypto audiences

Integrating sensor hardware technology to serve the sports in need of high realism

More complete anti-cheat functions through AI data analysis and storage technology

NFT rental/borrow feature to generate passive income and make it easy for non-crypto users to access SportE

Individual or team PvP function to increase connection

Development Stages

Stage 1: SportE aims to train users on move-to-earn because of its simplicity and effectiveness. Everyone can "move" with different types of exercise to improve health: walking, jogging, jogging, run together, marathon, etc.

Stage 2: SportE aims at a variety of sports that require individual skills or team coordination: Soccer, basketball, boxing, etc. Individual or team PvP functions will be promoted to increase connectivity.

SportE will start Alpha Season on May 15, 2022 with official SportE app releasing on App Store and Google play.

SportE is a Web3 fitness app with combination of NFT, Gamefi and Socialfi (PRNewswire)

SportE - Sport opens with everyone

SportE is a fitness & health application integrated with Blockchain technology. SportE was created with the aim of encouraging users to practice sports, build a healthy lifestyle by equipping users with NFTs suitable for sports and promote their training activities to earn tokens.

SportE aims not only to make Move-to-earn in real life, but also to build a global healthier lifestyle. Furthermore, SportE's ambition is to nudge millions of non-Crypto runners and non-game players into the Web 3.0 & Blockchain world.

Highlights

- SportE aims to diversify sports and connect with many non-crypto audiences

- Integrating sensor hardware technology to serve the sports in need of high realism

- More complete anti-cheat functions through AI data analysis and storage technology

- NFT rental/borrow feature to generate passive income and make it easy for non-crypto users to access SportE

- Individual or team PvP function to increase connection

Development Stages

- Stage 1: SportE aims to train users on move-to-earn because of its simplicity and effectiveness. Everyone can "move" with different types of exercise to improve health: walking, jogging, jogging, run together, marathon, etc.

- Stage 2: SportE aims at a variety of sports that require individual skills or team coordination: Soccer, basketball, boxing, etc. Individual or team PvP functions will be promoted to increase connectivity.

- SportE will start Alpha Season on May 15, 2022 with official SportE app releasing on App Store and Google play. In the first phase, SportE will sell the first type of NFT which is Shoe with different types, ranks and attributes.

Tokenomics

Definition

1. Governance Token:

- Token name: SportE

- Token Symbol: SPE

- Total Supply: 1.000.000.000

2. Game Token:

- Token name: Sport Earn Token

- Token Symbol: SET

- Total Supply: Unlimited

SPE Burning Mechanic

SportE has several mechanics to burn SPE:

Burn SPE to reach level 5/ 10/20/30

Burn SPE to upgrade Level 4+ Runes

Burn SPE to mint Sonic, Astro and Flash Shoes

Burn SPE to get more Attribute points

Burn SPE to enhance SPE Daily Earning Cap

Burn SPE to improve success rate of Rune upgrading

Burn SPE to improve a chance to receive a higher Shoe rank from opening Shoe Box

Burn SPE to improve a chance to receive multiple Shoes Boxes from Shoe-Minting

SET Burning Mechanic

SportE has some mechanics to burn SET. This will avoid game inflation.

Shoe-Minting

Shoe repairing

Upgrading Shoe Level

Upgrading Rune Level

Unlocking Rune Slot , etc.

‍OFFICIAL WEBSITES AND RESOURCES:

Official website: https://sporte.net/

Whitepaper: https://docs.sporte.net/

Litepaper: https://litepaper.sporte.net/

Medium: https://sporteofficial.medium.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/sporteofficial

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SportE_Official

Discord: https://discord.gg/m7v94yhDfN

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/SportE_Official

Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/SportEglobal

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sporteglobal/

MARKETPLACES

SportE Marketplace: https://app.sporte.net/marketplace/shoes

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SportE