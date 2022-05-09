Silicon Motion Showcases Advanced Storage Solutions for Automotive Applications at Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference

TAIPEI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announces it will participate in the upcoming Embedded Computing Design's Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference which will be held virtually on May 12. Silicon Motion's automotive project manager will deliver a webinar titled "Advanced Storage Solutions for Automotive Applications" which will showcase an array of automotive storage solutions to satisfy the evolution of the automotive market.

Silicon Motion Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silicon Motion Technology Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Innovations to improve the driving experience and to support burgeoning demands for autonomous driving and EV applications are evolving rapidly. As electronic content becomes a more significant part of automotive mission critical systems, storage technologies employing NAND flash are required to ensure optimized performance, reliability, and longevity. Silicon Motion provides dependable high-performance automotive-grade storage solutions, including controllers and single-chip solutions for in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, ADAS, DVR, and autonomous driving applications.

Silicon Motion's advanced products portfolio for automotive applications include:

Automotive-grade Controllers

Silicon Motion's Automotive-grade controllers feature ultra-high performance with AEC-Q100 Grades 2/3 and ASPICE compliance, providing outstanding quality, reliability, and safety.

SATA/PCIe NVMe SSD Controllers

UFS 2.1/3.1 Controllers

eMMC 4.5/5.0/5.1 Controllers

Automotive-grade single-chip solutions

Silicon Motion's Ferri line of Automotive-grade single-chip BGA solutions feature high-performance storage access, better power efficiency, and ease of system design.

FerriSSD: PCIe NVMe/SATA single-chip SSD solution

Ferri-UFS: UFS3.1/2.1 single-chip solution

Ferri-eMMC: eMMC4.5/5.0/5.1 single chip solution

Silicon Motion representatives will be presenting at the Automotive Technologies Virtual Conference. For further information, please visit

https://www.siliconmotion.com

For more information on Silicon Motion's automotive storage applications, go to https://www.siliconmotion.com/application/applications-automotive.html

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in smartphones, PCs and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication Department

Tel: +886 2 2219 6688 x3010

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

E-mail: cchaney@siliconmotion.com

Sales Contact:

E-mail: service@siliconmotion.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silicon Motion Technology Corporation