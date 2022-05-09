Samuel Bright Named to TIAA Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, appointed Samuel "Sam" Bright to its Board of Trustees.

TIAA has named Sam Bright to its Board of Trustees.

Bright joined the Corporate Governance & Social Responsibility and Audit and Investment Committees effective February 17, 2022.

"Sam's impressive experience, skills and insight make him an exciting addition to the Board of Trustees," said James R. Chambers, Chairman of the TIAA Board of Trustees. "He has a proven history as a technology leader and customer experience expert. He is a big believer in TIAA's mission and I am thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Currently, Bright serves as Chief Product and Experience Officer at Upwork, the world's work marketplace serving everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential.

Previously, Bright was the Vice President and General Manager of Verticals at eBay, the world's second-largest ecommerce marketplace. Prior to eBay, he advised on merger & acquisition deal processes at Merrill Lynch. Before both eBay and Merrill Lynch, he became the youngest industry analyst at Forrester Research.

Among his many achievements, Bright was recognized on Black Enterprise's 2018 List of the Most Influential Blacks in Technology, as one of Savoy Magazine's 2020 Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America and, most recently, in the "Born Digital" category of Products That Count's inaugural Global CPO 20 list of the top Chief Product Officers in the world.

Bright was raised in Peoria, IL, and currently resides in the Bay Area. He attended Taylor University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider,1 paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021).2

1 As of December 31, 2020. Based on data in PLANSPONSOR's 403(b) Market Survey, which published in August 2021.

2 As of December 31, 2021 assets under management across Nuveen Investments affiliates and TIAA investment management teams are $1,375 billion.

