Rally House Multiplies in Chicago Area with New Skokie Store

SKOKIE, Ill., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The locally-driven, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer - Rally House - extends its reach with a new store in Skokie, IL, marking the 6th location in the Chicago area. Customers can shop apparel, accessories, and gifts for the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, and many more area teams at Rally House Village Crossing. Find this new store at the Village Crossing shopping center, just west of I-94.

Rally House happily embraces its continual growth, as it allows more fans to get the team gear and localized merchandise they want. "Chicago is home to some of the most passionate locals and dedicated sports fans," says District Manager Ashley Beard. "Rally House Village Crossing can't wait to help everyone get geared up to show off their team and hometown pride in style!"

At Rally House Village Crossing, customers will get to shop a vast assortment of sports apparel and merchandise from renowned name brands like Mitchell & Ness, Nike, and New Era. This location offers gear for pro teams like the Chicago Cubs, White Sox, Bears, and Packers. There's also a large assortment of Loyola Ramblers, Illinois Fighting Illini, and Northwestern Wildcats merch.

Those looking for localized products will find them at Rally House Village Crossing, with merchandise for fan favorites like Billy Goat Tavern & Grill, Heileman's Old Style, and Vienna Beef. Plus, shoppers can sort through unique apparel from the RALLY Brand™, with styles and designs inspired by beloved Chicago and Illinois themes.

Rally House is determined to provide a fun and stress-free shopping experience for every patron. On top of delivering exceptional customer service and quality merchandise, there's also a complete selection of apparel, accessories, and much more online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping available to all 50 states.

Stay current on local updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-village-crossing or follow Rally House Village Crossing on Facebook (@RallyVillageCrossing) and Instagram (@rallyvillagecrossing).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

