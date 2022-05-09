PreIPO Signs TABS "Diligence-as-a-Service" Licensing Partnership

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation ("PreIPO"), a Wyoming Corporation is pleased to announce the execution of a licensing partnership agreement with TABS Suite Pte. Ltd. ("TABS"), a Singaporean company, to integrate the TABS "Diligence-as-a-Service" module as a key element of the PreIPO Operating Platform. The TABS module will enable the PreIPO Platform to uniquely aggregate and integrate various insights into the companies listed on its platform, into a seamless digital ecosystem, cutting down the time-to-decision during the evaluation & diligence process. This is achieved by integrating the reporting into the recently developed core proprietary 'plug and play' Service-as-a-Software ("SaaS") technology known as PreIPO-as-a-Service.

Michael Carney, COO of PreIPO noted, "Such a powerful partnership will further optimize the PreIPO Platform and create market differentiation in this ever-changing financial market. This partnership also brings additional expertise and proprietary resources to the Company as we continue to optimize enterprise value through licensing, partnering, and targeted technology acquisitions."

Atim Kabra, TABS Managing Director noted, "TABS will provide a peek into the qualitative aspects of any company listed on the PreIPO platform which will yield a comprehensive analytical summary of underlying strengths while highlighting areas that need potential improvement, resulting in a superior decision-making matrix and a relative ranking for new investors on the PreIPO platform."

About PreIPO Corporation

PreIPO is a financial technology company that specializes in private market securities transactions for investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions. A pioneer in distributed financial systems, PreIPO is in the process of deploying the PreIPO Platform at PreIPO.com. Financial institutions interested in a obtaining a white-labeled version of the PreIPO Platform should contact info@preipo.com or visit www.preipo.com.

About TABS Suite

TABS Suite is the first DaaS (Diligence-as-a-Service) platform that provides a comprehensive, holistic, and in-depth qualitative evaluation of various stage ventures. Founders interact with the TABS machine-learning platform which takes a 'full-body x-ray" and scores the company by giving value to intangibles encompassing non-balance sheet assets accompanied by a detailed diagnostic report, an action plan with specific steps, comparative analytics, and tailored recommendations. The TABS Suite has been widely adopted as a way for anyone to look under the hood of a growing venture, be it an individual angel, a micro-VC, a family office, or an established incubator, in a fraction of both time and cost.

