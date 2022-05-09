NATURAL GROCERS® TO SUPPORT THOSE AFFECTED BY NEW MEXICO WILDFIRES

Donations will be collected through June 30th at 85 participating Natural Grocers stores

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® will be offering support to the communities impacted by the devastating recent wildfire disasters in New Mexico by collecting donations at its six New Mexico stores and 79 additional stores from the surrounding states of Colorado, Texas and Arizona.

"We are absolutely heart-broken at the amount of destruction and chaos the wildfires have caused in New Mexico," said Heather Isely, Vice President of Natural Grocers. "Earlier this year, our home-state of Colorado was deeply impacted by the Marshall Mesa Fire. We know first-hand how much community support can mean. It's our hope that we can raise awareness with each customer interaction to raise funds for those affected by the fires."

Natural Grocers will be collecting donations at stores in NM, CO, TX and AZ between now and June 30th. All proceeds will be going to the All Together NM Fund for emergency shelter, food and water distribution and access to medical support. The All Together NM Fund was established in 2020 by the Governor's office in conjunction with the New Mexico Coalition of Community Foundations to help New Mexico respond to and eventually recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Fund has now been reactivated to support wildfire relief and recovery in all counties that have been affected.

