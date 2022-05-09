Kubat HealthCare acquires Hilltop Drugs Etc

NELIGH, Neb., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces today the acquisition of Hilltop Drugs Etc located at 108 W 11th St in Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Founded in October 2008 by co-founder and current Pharmacist-In-Charge, Jami Schmidt, Hilltop Drugs Etc quickly became a community staple providing personalized pharmacy and healthcare services. In 2019, Jami Schmidt and her business partner sold to Mark Vogt.

"When I started Hilltop Drugs Etc in 2008, I wanted to provide the community with exceptional pharmacy solutions," said Jami Schmidt, who will remain as the Pharmacist-In-Charge, "I am thrilled that by joining with Kubat HealthCare, not only will our community continue to have pharmacy needs met, but we will now be able to offer additional health care services that have not been made available until now."

By joining the Kubat HealthCare family, Neligh and surrounding communities will benefit from the access to respiratory care, specialized compounded medications, infusion, and home medical equipment solutions through their other locations in Nebraska. Hilltop Drugs Etc will continue to offer home delivery and mailing of patient's prescriptions, RediMedi compliance packaging, vaccinations, and assistance with enrolling in Medicare Part D prescription insurance plans.

"The team at Hilltop Drugs is exceptional," said Tony Schmid, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Kubat HealthCare, "While the name will change in the coming months, we are ecstatic to have Jami Schmidt and the team continue to provide exceptional service to the community."

At Kubat HealthCare, their growth initiative has been focused on entering communities that have been previously underserved by their healthcare options. "Through our network, our team members are able to provide additional healthcare services to communities throughout the Midwest" said Bret Cain, COO of Kubat HealthCare, "And as we continue to grow, it reassures me that we are creating a beneficial healthcare network of service offerings to deserving communities."

