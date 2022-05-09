Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Information on the 2022 1st quarter result

Announcement to the Market

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 1st quarter of 2022 ending March 31, 2022, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Virtual meeting on the result will be held on Monday, May 09 at 09:00 a.m. (EDT).

São Paulo – SP, May 09, 2022.

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

