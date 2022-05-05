MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL RELEASES 2021 SOCIAL IMPACT AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT AND WEBSITE

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2021 Social Impact and Sustainability Report and significantly refreshed website. The report and website tell the story of the company's continuing and steadfast commitment to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles of embracing humanity and protecting the planet. The report and website (mgmresorts.com/ESG) also highlight the company's strategies, programs and performance focused on creating a more sustainable future and making a positive impact on the lives of employees, guests and communities.

"Last year was a time of economic change and disruption, but with it came heightened reflection, ultimately resulting in renewed commitment to embracing humanity and protecting the planet," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts. "We remain committed to achieving our long-term social impact and sustainability goals and are pleased by the progress we made to that end in 2021."

Highlights and accomplishments outlined in the report include:

The completion of the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array, the hospitality industry's largest directly sourced renewable energy project worldwide.

The continued fight against food insecurity with the donation of over three million meals since 2016.

The expansion of our Courageous Conversations program, an open forum between leadership and diverse cohorts of employees designed to identify opportunities to help MGM Resorts improve efforts to foster diversity, equity and inclusion internally and across local communities.

The company's partnership with organizations such as the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation and Junior Achievement of Greater Washington , to provide enhanced academic programs for high school students.

The launch of a new Matching Gifts Program, which matches up to $10,000 of employee donations to the MGM Resorts Foundation each year.

Additional features of the refreshed website include:

A new section describing the company's overall approach to ESG.

Transparent disclosure of quantitative performance data in its three strategic pillars of Fostering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Investing in Our Communities and Protecting the Planet.

New 2021 disclosures in directional alignment with the to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Hotels and Lodging and Casinos and Gaming sector standards.

The company's first every report in directional alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

"During a transformative and turbulent year, we witnessed the enduring commitment of our employees to focus on and take care of our customers and colleagues," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "We finished the year a stronger and more resilient company, ready to continue our commitment to our guests, our employees, the planet and the communities in which we operate."

In 2019, MGM Resorts developed a bold social impact plan called "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet," which included concrete long-term goals to guide the company's commitment to social impact and sustainability. The framework for these goals is based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is centered on three pillars: fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, philanthropy and community engagement, and environmental sustainability.

