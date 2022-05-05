Inbound Logistics' Top 100 Technology Providers for Transportation: DDC FPO Named for Second Consecutive Year

The freight business process outsourcer is recognized for solving specific challenges, improving processes, and creating a ripple effect of efficiencies across the entire value chain.

EVERGREEN, Colo. , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, freight-focused global business process outsourcing company DDC FPO has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine as one of the top 100 technology companies that support and enable logistics excellence.

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 technology companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics Technology Providers who are leading the way to efficiency for 2023.

Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI, and frictionless implementation.

"Top 100 Logistics Technology Providers such as DDC FPO help customers navigate the complexities of global trade and expansion," says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "DDC FPO provides the technology solutions our readers need to successfully manage their global enterprises, minimize disruption damage, and navigate changing trade currents. Accordingly, we're proud to honor DDC FPO for their innovative solutions, which empower global logistics and supply chain excellence."

As a trusted partner to the transportation sector for over 17 years, strategic innovation has played a fundamental role in the evolution of DDC's service delivery and solution development.

DDC Intelligence , the company's AI-powered, full-stack SaaS billing solution, transformed accounts receivables for motor carriers by bringing machine-learning into the bill of lading (BOL) process.

"At DDC, we invest in technological innovation that will give our clients a competitive advantage," says Chad Crotty, DDC's Vice President of Sales.

Earlier this year, the company released DDC Sync, an enterprise application that combines a native Android app with automated, intelligent OCR mobile capture and a robust web portal to bring the data, people, and processes of freight operations into harmony.

DDC Sync empowers motor carriers to leverage their BOL data to its full potential right from the first mile. Benefits include streamlined back office operations, reduced human error, increased driver retention, and margin growth.

"On average, DDC Sync allows for a six-hour head start on visibility per load," says Richard Greening, DDC's Global Technical Director. "With the ability to access critical data almost immediately, carriers can make informed decisions faster."

To learn more about DDC Intelligence, DDC Sync, and the company's other tech-enabled services and solutions, visit: https://www.ddcfpo.com/services .

The Top 100 Logistics Technology Providers list appears in all the April 2022 Inbound Logistics magazine editions. You can read it online here .

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL's educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

About DDC FPO

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today's leading transportation and logistics providers that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group — a worldwide network of BPO companies — DDC FPO is able to serve clients in over 30 languages across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front- and back-office programs such as Freight Billing, Customs Brokerage Processing, Customer Care, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, contact DDC today.

