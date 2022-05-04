Thornhill Medical Welcomes Inaugural Military Advisory Council

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thornhill Medical, a leading developer of innovative mobile medical technology for use in global conflict zones and disaster relief scenarios, has convened the company's first Military Advisory Council.

Assembled with the guidance of Thornhill Medical's senior military consultant and 30-year military-medical leader Frederick Gerber (COL USA Ret), the Council comprises five distinguished military medical experts from three nations. These elite military leaders and physicians will draw on decades of senior field experience in casualty care and medical leadership around the world to provide valuable expertise and insights, informing Thornhill Medical's mission of improving casualty care and survivability.

The Council members are:

Thornhill Medical President & CEO, Lesley Gouldie, and Chief Scientific Officer & Co-Founder, Dr. Joe Fisher, will co-chair the Council.

"These accomplished Military Advisory Council Members will advise Thornhill Medical on the needs of critically ill and injured civilians and warfighters in global conflict, as we continue to advance our technology," said Fisher.

"Thornhill Medical has always sought to learn from innovators, thought leaders and subject matter experts in different fields, and to collaborate with industry-leading companies to push the boundaries of what's possible," said Gouldie. "The formation of our new Military Advisory Council is a natural step forward to this end, and we are honoured and eager to work with these esteemed military medical leaders."

About Thornhill Medical

Thornhill Medical is a leading developer of innovative medical technologies, including its proprietary MOVES® SLC™ integrated life-support technology and MADM™, a portable in-line vapor anesthesia delivery device that turns ventilators into anesthesia workstations. Thornhill Medical draws on its wide range of scientific and technological expertise in physiology, critical care medicine, mechanical, electrical, industrial, and software engineering to develop unique products to support emergency health care providers, military medical teams, and disaster relief responders.

