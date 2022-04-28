Wahed appoints former SEC Director Lori Richards to Board of Directors

Securities industry compliance professional joins Wahed as its first female Director

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed, a global fintech company that encourages social responsibility and financial inclusion through accessible, affordable and values-based investing, today announced the appointment of Lori A. Richards to its board of directors.

Former SEC Director Lori Richards joins Wahed's Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

With more than 30 years of industry experience, Richards is a well respected securities industry compliance professional. A former Director of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Richards led the SEC's national examination program, and led numerous examination initiatives, resulting in improvements in investor protection and industry compliance.

Richards received the Presidential Rank Award for Distinguished Service in 2001 (the highest civilian award in the Federal government) and the SEC's Distinguished Service Award in 2008 (the SEC's highest award).

Subsequently, Richards worked in the industry as a Principal with PwC and as Chief Compliance Officer of JP Morgan Asset and Wealth Management. Over the past five years she has been engaged in various board governance roles and in support of different non-profit organisations.

Junaid Wahedna, Chief Executive Officer of Wahed said, "We welcome Lori Richards to our Board of Directors and look forward to the insight and knowledge that she will bring to the role. Lori has had an impressive career and is a highly regarded compliance specialist with deep industry knowledge. With her regulatory expertise she will be instrumental in helping Wahed to be at the forefront of compliance, as it continues to expand globally."

Richards' appointment also makes her the first woman to join the board of the company. Wahedna added: "Given our focus on financial inclusion and diversity, we are passionate about establishing a company that reflects the society we are aiming to serve. Therefore, expanding and diversifying our board of directors is very important to us and we are thrilled to have reached this milestone. Lori brings terrific leadership experience and will be a great asset to us. "

Lori Richards commented, "I'm excited to work with Wahed as it brings financial services and wealth management to a large, underserved community of investors — and as it grows and reinforces its controls and compliance programs."

About Wahed Inc.

Wahed is a global fintech company that aims to improve financial inclusion and encourages social responsibility through accessible, affordable and ethical investing.

New York-headquartered and using the latest technology, Wahed has built an award-winning offering that is automated and available through mobile, making it easy for everyone to benefit from investing without compromising their values - all from the palm of their hand.

Licensed in nine jurisdictions through its subsidiaries around the globe, with 11 offices and serving over 250,000 customers, Wahed is backed by renowned investors and advisors, helping them to strive for the goal of wealth management that is more equal, pure and fair.

For more information on how Wahed is changing the world of finance for the better, visit https://wahedinvest.com/

