VEVE REVEALS FIRST 'REVERSPECTIVE' NFT COLLECTIBLE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH FAMED ARTIST PATRICK HUGHES

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VeVe , the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform, has announced a new partnership with legendary 'reverspective' artist Patrick Hughes to bring a series of his famous art pieces to the platform on Saturday, April 30 at 8 a.m. PT for $200.00 each.

Hughes, who is most famous for his reverspective pieces, specializes in optical and visual illusions, the science of perception and the nature of artistic representation. In the initial drop, fans will be able to purchase two of his classic works exclusively through the VeVe app, available to download on the App Store and Google Play .

"Patrick Hughes is one of the most influential artists of this generation and we believe our dedicated community of collectors will love displaying his famed optical illusion pieces as digital works of art in their virtual showrooms," said David Yu, Co-Founder of VeVe. "We believe VeVe is a wonderful way for artists to gain exposure to new audiences and memorialize their works digitally forever."

The collectibles part of the Patrick Hughes Series 1 include:

Contemplating Venice - Offers six planes in reverse perspective where each window, door, balcony and balustrade in perspective is pointing the way to the horizon even though the structure is going in the reverse direction. The shimmering reflections and shadows in the water help the whole image to move from left to right and up and down.

Crate Expectations - When viewing from the front, it appears to go away towards infinity, as well as turning and twisting as the reverspective structure is viewed by a moving observer or video camera.

Through the VeVe platform, fans can showcase their digital collections in the app's virtual showrooms as epic 3D dioramas, as well as virtually visit, comment on and like showrooms from other collectors. VeVe also offers an augmented reality (AR) photo mode that allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible in 3D, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed or on external social platforms. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, providing a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

About Patrick Hughes:

Patrick held his first solo show in 1961 at the Portal Gallery, London. It was the first one-man show by a Pop Artist, though they were not even called that then. A few years later, Hughes made two seminal reverse perspective works, Infinity and Sticking-out Room. In the 1970s Hughes' name became synonymous with rainbow paintings, which also became very popular as prints and as postcards; people enjoyed them as decoration, but for Hughes the rainbow represented a solid experience. In the late 1980s Hughes revisited exploiting the difference between perspective and reverspective and solidifying space. For the last 25 years his 3-D reverspective paintings have been hughesually in demand, exhibited around the world and featured in many public collections. The experience of seeing a Patrick Hughes sculptured painting in reality is really to experience unreality and the paradox of illusory space and movement.

About VeVe:

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed NFT digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 2.6 million active users and over 4 million NFTs sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe offers premium licensed collectibles from leading brands including DC Comics and Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, tokidoki, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and more. For the first time, these brands can provide customization to collectibles after their initial sale, creating endless revenue possibilities for products both new and previously offered. In addition, VeVe's 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe's in-app social feed, or on external social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In March 2021, VeVe committed to 100% carbon neutral NFTs and provided $7+ million in grants to environmental nonprofits to raise money for causes through NFT promotions. In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum's layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

The VeVe Digital Collectible app is available on both iOS and Android.

