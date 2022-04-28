THX Ltd. and VisiSonics Partner to Bring 3D Immersive Audio Tools and Personalization Solutions to Market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THX Ltd., a world-class audio and video certification and technology company, and VisiSonics, a leader in 3D spatial audio technologies that enhance end-users' performance and optimize acoustic environments, today announced that THX has licensed certain 3D audio and personalization technologies from VisiSonics and is incorporating them into its products. VisiSonics technologies will be utilized in THX® Spatial Audio tools for game developers and music producers, and advance THX audio personalization for headset manufacturers. VisiSonics technology is also expected to be a part of anticipated THX offerings in the emerging market of hearable technology.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement because VisiSonics' licensable solutions in this area are leading-edge. They are an ideal partner to help THX expand into our next phase of offerings empowering creators to generate great content that is fully immersive," said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer of THX Ltd. "We are dedicated to ensuring THX Spatial Audio will bring an extra immersive edge to your creation so that you can deliver compelling personalized experiences to your audiences."

The creator tools that will result from this collaboration include THX Spatial Audio plug-ins for game engines from which game developers can creatively integrate immersive audio into their video games, or their game offerings in the Metaverse. Further, THX and VisiSonics are collaborating on content creation tools and plug-ins for musicians, producers, and engineers. This agreement also extends the audio personalization offering from THX to include PHRTF, personal head-related transfer function tools for headset designers, and tools for developing immersive audiogram products in the burgeoning hearable technology field.

VisiSonics RealSpace® 3D Spatial Audio, a proprietary physics-based technology, provides highly accurate rendered or digitally simulated sound, with accurate spatial location and distance, smooth sound in motion, and a large sound field with clear distinction of sounds from multiple, simultaneous sources.

"We look forward to this expanded working relationship with THX and helping the company continue its mission of ensuring artists' work is enjoyed by their audiences the way in which they intend it to be seen and heard," said Ramani Duraiswami, chief executive officer at VisiSonics. "This partnership will empower game developers, music producers, and headset manufacturers to deliver incredibly accurate sound for end users."

