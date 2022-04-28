Just Released: RISMedia's Exclusive Report: Social Media & Digital Marketing Trends for 2022

NORWALK, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of RISMedia's Social Media & Digital Marketing Trends for 2022 .

In today's competitive market, a sound social media strategy is a must-have for real estate success. Taking a clear and deliberate approach not only promotes your brand and business, but also expands your entire network, from leads to prospects to professional peers.

Read the Report

In this Premier member-exclusive report, you'll learn how to engage and educate your network, ultimately boosting your reputation as a trusted real estate expert. Social Media & Digital Marketing Trends for 2022 is an unmatched resource that curates trends, tips, tactics and actionable takeaways from many of the top social media leaders in the real estate space. This report is replete with hands-on social media strategies and real-world examples designed to give you a leg up on the competition.

Key takeaways include:

Learn how to be authentic: How to humanize yourself and your brand in the digital space

Top-performing social platforms: Tried-and-true performers and up-and-coming channels you must adopt to be successful

From boomer to Gen Z: Learn how to reach and influence buyers and sellers of all ages

Budgeting for success: Find out where your social media marketing dollars are best spent

Actionable takeaways: Winning advice and strategies from the industry's social media experts

Read the Report

To read this report, you must be a member of RISMedia's Premier. RISMedia's Premier offers the exclusive information and insights necessary for real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success, including investigative journalism, business development strategies, exclusive research and monthly in-depth reports like this one. Gain a deeper understanding of complex industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways with RISMedia's Premier Reports.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/premier .

About RISMedia

RISMedia was founded in 1980 by CEO and Publisher John E. Featherston as the residential real estate industry's definitive source for news and information for real estate's most profitable and productive professionals. For over 40 years, RISMedia has provided the industry with news, strategies and trends, and premier educational and networking events.

For more information, please visit www.rismedia.com.

Media contact:

Caysey Welton

cwelton@rismedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE RISMedia