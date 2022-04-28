InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Sprinkler for Grass & Plants (DPH-440)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an effective way to water your entire lawn without the hassle of frequently repositioning a traditional sprinkler," said an inventor, from Meeker, Colo., "so we invented the ROLL UR WAY. Our design would increase efficiency and it could improve the appearance of a lawn."

The invention provides a sprinkler that would efficiently dispense water to grass and plants. The sprinkler can be used on lawns and in confined spaces. It also could help to conserve water and it saves time and effort when watering grass and plants. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and landscapers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DPH-440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

