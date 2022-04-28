InventHelp Inventor Designs an Improved Bathroom Rug (DLL-3893)

PITTSBURGH , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of getting out of the tub, stepping on the bare floor or stacked rugs," said an inventor, from Dallas, Tex., "so I invented this improved bathroom rug, which is designed to provide added comfort and convenience while also saving the homeowner money."

This invention features a two-in-one design which could cover a larger area of the floor within a bathroom. In doing so, it eliminates stepping on an area of bare floor or stacked rugs due to the design of the room. This improved rug is designed to remain securely in place and would provide a soft and absorbent surface upon which to walk or step while exiting the bathtub. As a result, it would be especially convenient for smaller bathrooms. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3893, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

