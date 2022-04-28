Global X Adds to its Thematic Lineup with the Launch of Metaverse ETF (VR)

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the Global X Metaverse ETF (VR). VR is Global X's latest addition to its Thematic Growth family, which offers investors targeted exposure to companies around the world driving long term, paradigm-shifting themes.

The metaverse, a set of virtual, three-dimensional real-time rendered spaces that can be experienced regardless of a user's physical location, provides an immersive experience with the opportunity to offer a new way of living through digital spaces. While the metaverse is still in its early days, the potential for monetization is large in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, semiconductors, and creator platforms and economies; and the opportunity may well exceed $1 trillion.i Important to the development of a thriving metaverse will be recognition that the metaverse is an immersive, real-time persistent economy. The metaverse can be as much a place of economic development as it can be a place for leisure and entertainment. It may take several years for fully formed, immersive metaverse experiences to become ubiquitous, but we believe that earlier stage investment opportunities are emerging already.

"Whether it's playing video games with friends, buying digital items, or consuming media, the wide-range of potential uses offered by the metaverse makes it a possible successor to today's internet. The metaverse's foundational infrastructure is in place and companies are increasingly vocal about their participation in its advancement, both in word and capital commitment," said Pedro Palandrani, Director of Research at Global X ETFs. "With the launch of VR, Global X is leveraging its expertise in thematic investing to provide investors exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from the development and commercialization of the metaverse."

With an expense ratio of 0.50%, VR seeks to invest in "Metaverse Leaders" or companies involved in the following business activities: Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality and Spatial Computing, Creator Platforms, Creator Economy, and Digital Infrastructure/Hardware.

Tracking the Global X Metaverse Index, the fund will join the Global X Thematic Growth suite of over 35 ETFs and more than $18 billion in assets under management.ii

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.iii While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $640 billion in assets under management worldwide.iv Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.v

Media Contact:

Frank Taylor

Dukas Linden Public Relations

frank@dlpr.com

(646) 808-3647

Important Information:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The investable universe of companies in which VR may invest may be limited. The companies in which the Fund invests may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of intellectual property protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions, and changes in business cycles and government regulation. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. VR is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the fund's full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Global X Metaverse Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC for use by Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments.

i Global X analysis

ii As of 4/18/22

iii As of 4/04/22

iv As of September 2021

v As of 4/04/22

View original content:

SOURCE Global X Management Company LLC