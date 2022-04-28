FaZe Clan & Current announce exclusive, long-term partnership

The fintech to provide tools, resources for leaders of internet culture to engage fans, starting with content integration and giveaways for 'Road to FaZe1'

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced an exclusive, long-term partnership with Current, a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving Americans working to create a better future for themselves. The partnership will give FaZe Clan talent including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Booya, FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Rug, FaZe Santana and FaZe Swagg new tools and resources to creatively engage their fans using Current's mobile banking products.

To launch the partnership, Current is powering the finale episode of "Road to FaZe1," the weekly livestream show that airs on FaZe Clan's Twitch channel and gives fans an all-access, behind the scenes look at the FaZe1 global recruitment challenge. Thousands of creator submissions have been narrowed down to the Top 100 finalists and today at 3pm PST during the finale episode, the top 20 finalists will be announced live and awarded $1,000 on Current, including $250 to give back to their own fans. The winning creators will send the money to their fans instantly using their Current ~tags and in addition, all FaZe fans have the opportunity to win $500 each on Current by entering the code 'FAZE1' in the Current app.

"Over the past decade, we've witnessed FaZe Clan revolutionize gaming and internet culture as true innovators in the creator space," said Adam Hadi, VP of Marketing, Current. "With this new commitment to each other, we're able to work together to create meaningful cultural moments and produce content that's not only engaging but also improves their fans' financial lives, which furthers our mission at Current."

Past collaborations between Current and multiple members of FaZe over the years have included promotions with FaZe Swagg and FaZe Rug, who gave away money on Current to fans on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. Today's 'Road to FaZe1' episode kicks off a deeper partnership between FaZe Clan and Current, including custom content and Current experiences for FaZe fans.

"We are proud to partner with Current as the official fintech partner of FaZe Clan," says Adam Bauer, SVP of Brand Partnerships at FaZe Clan. "The partnership came together through our shared vision for being at the forefront of internet culture through innovative storytelling and supporting next generation financial technology that can benefit our community and our fans."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 350 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat" and Offset aka "FaZe Offset." Its gaming division includes ten competitive esports teams who have won over 30 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com, investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

ABOUT CURRENT

We are a leading U.S. financial technology platform serving the needs of Americans who are working to create a better future for themselves. Our mission is to enable members to change their lives by creating better financial outcomes. Leveraging the best technology, we deliver inspirational and motivational products as we all move forward in a world of increasing digitization and complexity. To learn more about us, visit http://www.current.com or download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

Current is backed by investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, QED Investors and EXPA.

