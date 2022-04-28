Dstillery Launches ID-free Custom AI™ to Help Brands Reach Their Audiences Without Third-Party Cookies

Privacy-safe solution's performance on par with cookie-based

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstillery , the custom audience solutions company, today announced its new programmatic advertising solution, ID-free Custom AI. This revolutionary targeting technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), allows advertisers to reach their best customers without user tracking.

Dstillery's patented, privacy-by-design technology works by reaching ad impressions, not users, across all internet browsers. The technology gives agencies and brands the ability to deliver advertising performance that rivals today's best cookie-based solutions without using IDs. ID-free Custom AI is neither a new identifier nor is it contextual targeting. It's a new category of behavioral targeting that uses AI to predict the likelihood of conversion based on privacy-safe signals like URL, DMA and time of day.

"In a future without third-party cookies, brands will have to deliver a substantial proportion of all digital advertising impressions without user identifiers," said Melinda Han Williams, Chief Data Scientist, Dstillery. "This creates a clear need for solutions that deliver efficient targeting and scale, the two main reasons advertisers invest in digital advertising, regardless of the presence of a user identifier. ID-free Custom AI addresses this need today, allowing advertisers to identify the most valuable impressions for their brands while achieving a high ROI."

Extensive performance testing with select media agencies and top-tier brands began in late 2020. Dstillery's ID-free audiences are already available on several major demand-side platforms, with more to be added in the coming months. AMP Agency and its client, Stop & Shop supermarket, were among the earliest customers. Stop & Shop is one of the largest grocery retailers in the Northeast, with more than 400 locations in the region.

"The future of digital advertising is constantly evolving. As an agency, we've worked to stay ahead of these trends to maintain our clients' ability to reach their target customers," said Samantha Weiss, VP of Data Strategy & Programmatic, AMP Agency. "Dstillery's innovation in this area provides a clear alternative to third-party cookies, and AMP was a proud early adopter. We realized results from ID-free Custom AI every bit as strong as cookie-based solutions. The campaign performance for our client, Stop & Shop, has allowed us to assure other AMP clients that privacy-friendly signals can deliver results. That's a top priority for our clients and us, given the changes coming in the advertising industry."

Only about half of the internet today is addressable — a proportion that will diminish as third-party cookies are retired. Dstillery is making ID-free Custom AI available to help agencies and brands better prepare.

"We built ID-free as the solution to help brands continue to find their best customers and future-proof for a post-cookie web, but it's equally relevant today as a means to reach consumers that already lack identifiers," said Williams. "ID-free is a solution that brands should begin using now to complement their existing ID-based targeting efforts and have the best of both worlds."

ID-free Custom AI uses the same machine learning-based predictive modeling as Dstillery's industry-leading ID-based Custom AI but targets ad impressions instead of users. The new product opens up opportunities for the future of targeted digital advertising, with targeting capabilities to reach 100% of browsers.

The use of ID-free Custom AI has already demonstrated advertising performance on par with cookies. Further, Dstillery's ID-free solution consistently outperforms contextual targeting across campaigns in multiple verticals:

In a sneaker brand retail campaign, ID-free targeting outperformed contextual targeting's cost per acquisition (CPA) by 73%.

In a B2B logistics campaign, ID-free targeting outperformed contextual targeting's CPA by 83% and rivaled ID-based targeting's efficiency.

ID-free targeting outperformed contextual targeting's CPA by 71% in a financial services campaign and, notably, outperformed ID-based targeting's CPA by 50%.

To learn more about Dstillery's ID-free Custom AI, visit www.dstillery.com/id-free-custom-ai .

About Dstillery

Dstillery , the custom audience solutions company, empowers brands and agencies to reach their best customers across the programmatic web. Backed by our award-winning Data Science, Dstillery has earned 16 patents (and counting) for the AI technology that powers our precise, scalable solutions. Our newest innovation, ID-free Custom AI, is a privacy-by-design behavioral targeting solution that performs on par with cookies — without user tracking. Our ID-based premier product, Custom AI Audiences, is a just-for-your-brand targeting solution that continuously scores hundreds of millions of users to deliver the best audiences for your brand. To learn more, visit us at www.dstillery.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About AMP Agency

With more than 200 employees and teams in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Austin, AMP Agency is architected to affect change at all touchpoints between a brand and its customers. The agency, named to Adweek's inaugural Fastest Growing Agencies list , uses proprietary data, behavioral analysis and predictive analytics to inform its insights and investment strategies and create beautifully useful marketing ecosystems, digital products and customer experiences that grow businesses. AMP Agency's client list includes Facebook, Sam Edelman and others across technology, CPG, beauty, fashion, retail, consumer electronics, travel, financial services and healthcare industries. Its body of influential work can be found on AMP Agency's website. AMP Agency is a division of Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions. For more information, visit ampagency.com .

About Stop & Shop Supermarket

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

