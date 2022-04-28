Cordelio Power Appoints Key Executives to Management Team

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cordelio Power is pleased to announce the appointments of Chris Hind as Chief Financial Officer and Dan Foley as Innovation Leader at the company.

Cordelio Power Logo

Mr. Hind joins Cordelio from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), where he led equity investments and managed assets in the power, utility and energy infrastructure sectors, and until recently represented CPP Investments on the Boards of several power, utility and energy companies in North and South America. As Chief Financial Officer, Chris will oversee Cordelio's financing, reporting and planning activities and play a key role in company strategy.

Mr. Foley has served previous tenures as CEO-Founder at GlidePath Storage Solutions and CEO at Acciona North America and has also held senior positions at Invenergy and Lincoln Renewable Energy. As Innovation Leader, Dan will lead Cordelio's standalone storage growth, approach to new technologies, and development of new applications for existing technologies.

"We're delighted to welcome Chris and Dan to our team," said John Carson, Cordelio's Chief Executive Officer. "We've been working with Chris as a Board member for two years, so we're highly confident in the discipline and thought leadership he will bring. Dan brings new dimensions to the company, with a unique approach to energy storage and an ability to lead the company into new technologies and adjacencies within the industry."

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio is a renewable power producer that manages an operating portfolio of over 1,200 MW of renewable power assets in Canada and the USA. We also oversee a growth pipeline of over 10,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects spread across the USA. We perform all of our operations and growth activities with a view toward working with all stakeholders in an efficient, safe and environmentally responsible manner. Cordelio is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Forward Looking Statements & Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements typically contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "confirms", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "should", "will", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, and include without limitation, all financial projections, estimates of future costs, and projected performance or results. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties which may cause the actual outcomes of such events to differ from Cordelio's expectation as of the date hereof, and whether forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be accurate will depend on factors outside of the control of Cordelio. Readers are encouraged to undertake their own analysis and investigation as to the reasonableness of any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Cordelio disclaims any intent or obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements.

