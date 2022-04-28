Chisholm Creek Hosts a Star Wars Day Event for All Ages

Chisholm Creek invites the community to celebrate May the 4th at The Pointe with giveaways, trivia, contests and more.

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chisholm Creek is excited to announce their second annual Star Wars Day event will be held at The Pointe at Chisholm Creek on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. This immersive, family friendly experience begins at 6:00pm with giveaways provided to the first 200 children at the event.

Oklahoma City’s premiere entertainment district, Chisholm Creek is a mixed-use development in Oklahoma City. (PRNewswire)

Scheduled activities include Trivia Night at Chalk Sports – with Star Wars-packed questions and themed prizes. Also scheduled: Jedi class for young Jedi Masters, face painting, a gaming truck and a movie on the lawn. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in their finest Star Wars inspired outfits, as there will be costume contests for both children and adults.

"We are thrilled to be hosting this event for a second year in a row," said Whitney Rainbolt, Chisholm Creek's Chief Marketing Officer. "It's exciting to see the community come together and celebrate with their families. That's our goal, to create an environment that is fun and safe for a wide array of ages."

Chisholm Creek invites the public to vote on which Star Wars movie to screen on the evening of the event. A poll will be conducted on Friday, April 29 via Instagram. To participate in the movie poll, visit @ChisholmCreek. To sign up for trivia or to see the full Star Wars Day schedule, visit ChisholmCreek.com.

About Chisholm Creek

Oklahoma City's premiere entertainment district, Chisholm Creek is a mixed-use development in Oklahoma City. Surrounded by national staples Top Golf and Cabela's, The Pointe at Chisholm Creek is a curation of national and local dining and retail merchants, and welcomes monthly community functions around a stunning water feature. To learn more about Chisholm Creek visit our site, Facebook page and follow us @ChisholmCreek.

A group of Star Wars enthusiasts celebrate Star Wars Day at Chisholm Creek. From left to right: Storm Trooper, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Rey and Luke Skywalker. (PRNewswire)

