Books-A-Million Customers Can "Send a Taste of Home" to U.S. Troops During the 18th Coffee for the Troops Campaign

In partnership with Soldiers' Angels, Books-A-Million honors the nation's heroes with generous customer donations of Joe Muggs Coffee.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Books-A-Million and Soldiers' Angels are teaming up again for Coffee for the Troops, a biannual campaign that puts Joe Muggs Coffee into the hands of U.S. troops, veterans, and VA hospital patients.

Books-A-Million has teamed with Soldiers' Angels for the 18th Coffee for the Troops campaign that distributes bags of coffee to U.S. Military service members. (PRNewswire)

From April 29 to May 30, Books-A-Million customers can donate a bag of coffee—personalized with a message of thanks—at checkout. Soldiers' Angels distributes these donations to grateful military men and women.

"A nice, hot cup of coffee can be difficult for deployed service members to get their hands on," says Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers' Angels. "Although coffee may be available on most well-established military installations, the lines are long and require plenty of extra time to wait for that pick-me-up. Thanks to the incredible support and contribution of Joe Muggs Coffee from Books-A-Million, Soldiers' Angels is able to get coffee into the hands of our service members, which in turn helps them focus on their mission at hand."

This marks the 18th Coffee for the Troops since 2012. Enthusiastically supported by generous Books-A-Million customers, the campaign consistently exceeds its goals.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion.com. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.

ABOUT SOLDIERS' ANGELS

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels "Angel" volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at soldiersangels.org .

