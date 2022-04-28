ATI Augments Medical Innovation Challenge Prize, Stands Up $250,000 Non-Dilutive Award for Innovators

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) and TechConnect today announced that, on the heels of a successful start to the $50,000 Medical Innovation Challenge, they will augment the dollar amount to a total of $250,000 and incorporate a second pitch event in September for the additional non-dilutive funds. The Challenge, which sources groundbreaking innovation for commercialization efforts by corporate and federal agencies, seeks devices and sensors, digital and hardware, therapeutics and treatments, materials and manufacturing, and readiness and response solutions at all development levels.

TechConnect, a division of ATI (PRNewsfoto/ATI (Advanced Technology International)) (PRNewswire)

"As we emerge from a global pandemic, the timing has never been better to accelerate medical innovation. The Medical Innovation Challenge seeks to harness the power of groundbreaking medical solutions, establish meaningful paths forward for top innovators, and ultimately improve outcomes for the nation," said Matthew Laudon, Vice President – TechConnect Division, ATI. "We are proud to partner with four of the nation's top medtech consortia representing more than $20 billion in prototype funding authority to rapidly accelerate emerging and vital technologies, including key national initiatives such as Project WarpSpeed."

TechConnect will invite top-ranked applicants to pitch their technologies in-person to industry, investment, and government leadership at the Defense TechConnect Innovation Summit between September 26-29, 2022, in Washington DC, and compete for the additional $200,000 prize pool. Further, the Challenge will offer a student component with a dedicated portion of the funds.

Qualified applicants receive a 12-month membership opportunity to the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Consortium, Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), and Senior Healthcare Innovation Consortium (SHIC).

"The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC) eagerly supports the Medical Innovation Challenge in attracting the best and brightest medical innovators to pitch and connect their technology with leading corporate, investment, and federal sponsors," said Rick Satcher, Director of Commercialization for MTEC. "We are excited to participate in the pitch event this fall to help select the next great opportunities for technology development that benefits both military and civilian populations."

Entrants must complete the online form by June 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM EST for consideration. For more information about this Challenge, or to apply by the deadline, visit: https://events.techconnect.org/DTCFall/medical_innovation_challenge/ .

About TechConnect

With 25+ years of experience connecting emerging technologies with unique funding and partnership opportunities, TechConnect boasts the most robust research and innovation network in the world. It employs a broad scope of tools to deliver top technologies, including open innovation programs, conferences, and open-access publications. Each year, TechConnect prospects, vets, and connects thousands of emerging technologies with corporate, investment, municipal, and national defense clients. TechConnect is a division of Advanced Technology International. https://techconnect.org

About Advanced Technology International

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI is a subsidiary of Analytic Services, Inc. (ANSER), a public-service research institute organized as a nonprofit corporation, which is dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. ATI.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI (Advanced Technology International)