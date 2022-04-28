Arbolus raises $15m to make human knowledge digital

The $15million Series A investment is led by Element Ventures

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbolus , the knowledge sharing platform, has closed a $15million Series A, led by Element Ventures alongside existing investors Fuel Ventures. With this new investment, Arbolus is primed to be the leading disruptor in the expert knowledge industry. The company is transforming a previously offline and closed-network industry, into a digital, open ecosystem through its cutting edge technology.

Arbolus' platform opens up offline human knowledge using powerful machine learning and natural language processing capabilities. Its disruptive technology helps clients source the right industry professionals, and enables multiple methods of gathering information and unique data points. While market research and alternative data platforms index published information, Arbolus is making previously offline human knowledge available for the first time. This accessibility helps large businesses source the right data and knowledge to be the best informed.

Today's $15million investment is supported by Silicon Valley Bank who will be providing a debt facility alongside the equity. In what has been an exceptional year for Arbolus, the London-headquartered business has seen revenue triple in the last year, doubled the team size to 100, witnessed increased customer demand and expanded its operations into the US, Spain & India. This new capital will help Arbolus meet growing customer demand, develop further products and continue its disruption of knowledge sharing.

Sam Glasswell, CEO and co-founder of Arbolus said: "The traditional model for knowledge sharing lacks innovation and is cost prohibitive to scale. At Arbolus we're building a platform that breaks that framework and gives professionals more autonomy. We are driven by the mission of making the world's offline knowledge digitally accessible to a much wider customer base. We want to index the world's human knowledge and make that widely searchable for the first time".

Steve Gibson from Element Ventures added: "Arbolus are successfully disrupting one of the largest remaining analogue markets. The early client validation has been nothing short of exceptional. The vision, credibility, expertise and passion provided by founders Sam and Will was compelling from our first meeting."

Arbolus' mission is to make human knowledge digital. The Company was founded in 2018 by Sam Glasswell and Will Leeming, two entrepreneurs with previous experience of helping scale a $1bn company. Arbolus is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Barcelona and Delhi.

