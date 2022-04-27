SCREENVISION MEDIA PARTNERS WITH MOVIEFONE TO BRING 'MADE IN HOLLYWOOD' TV SERIES CONTENT TO THE BIG SCREEN

A-List Talent & Directors to be Exclusively Featured in Screenvision's Front + Center Preshow

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Media, a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues, today announced a partnership with Moviefone, the iconic digital media brand, to feature the company's "Made in Hollywood" TV series content as part of Screenvision's Front + Center preshow.

Audiences will enjoy interviews with the biggest names in Hollywood as films debut on the big screen. Conversations with the cast and crew from Sony Pictures Entertainment's "Morbius" and Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be among the first segments.

"As moviegoers enthusiastically return to theaters with one of the strongest slates ever, we are constantly seeking one-of-a-kind content to make our preshow even more engaging," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "Coming out of the pandemic, our exhibitor partners have shared that audiences are coming to theaters even earlier to more fully immerse themselves in the cinema experience. Moviefone's 'Made in Hollywood' series adds another highly entertaining element to Front + Center."

Moviefone, the former AOL/Verizon legacy brand, was acquired by its CEO Cleveland O'Neal III in 2020 to complement his nationally syndicated TV brand, "Made In Hollywood," which is currently in its 17th broadcast season. In addition to its presence on broadcast TV, web-mobile-social and streaming, "Made in Hollywood powered by Moviefone" will now appear on Screenvision's full Front + Center network.

"We are excited about working with Screenvision to extend our Emmy-nominated TV series franchise to the big screen while supporting the theatrical experience, great films and talent-driven content," said O'Neal. "Partnering with Screenvision enables us to introduce the newly rebranded Moviefone media assets across broadcast, digital, streaming and theater screens to a new generation of movie fans, while reconnecting with those who love the nostalgic Moviefone brand that is synonymous in pop-culture."

About Moviefone

MOVIEFONE celebrates the magic of movies with millions of monthly visitors online, mobile & social, while providing showtimes, tickets and what-to-watch on any screen. The nostalgic movie brand which was the preeminent go-to website and app for movie editorial and theater showtimes in the early days of the internet, has expanded its reach with original content across broadcast TV (Made In Hollywood & Moviefone TV), digital media (Moviefone's Unscripted), streaming via its 24/7 Live TV network (Made In Hollywood powered by Moviefone) available on The Roku Channel, and now theater screens (Screenvision's Front + Center). The integration of these media assets offers a 360° solution for advertising, studio, broadcast, and streaming partners on multiple platforms. Moviefone shares the secrets of filmmaking with movie fans everywhere, from script-to-screen, on-camera and behind the scenes.

About Screenvision Media

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in delivering comprehensive advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises more than 13,500 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide, delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

