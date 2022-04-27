Report from Annual General Meeting of Vitrolife AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Vitrolife's Annual General Meeting today, the following, amongst other things, was decided:



• Resolution in accordance with the Board's proposed dividend of SEK 0.80 per share for the financial year 2021. Friday April 29, 2022 was adopted as the record day.



• Re-election of Board members Henrik Blomquist, Lars Holmqvist, Vesa Koskinen, Pia Marions, Jón Sigurdsson and Karen Lykke Sørensen, in accordance with the election committee's proposal. Jón Sigurdsson was re-elected Chairman of the Board.



• Remuneration to the members of the Board shall be totaling SEK 3,600,000, of which SEK 1,200,000 to the Chairman of the Board, SEK 400,000 to each of the other members of the Board, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, SEK 100,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and SEK 50,000 to the other members of these committees.



• The board's proposal for Amendment of the Articles of Association was withdrawn.



• Authorization for the Board, for the time up until the next Annual General Meeting and on one or more occasions, to resolve to issue a maximum of 13,544,719 shares in total, corresponding to just below 10 percent of the Company's share capital.



• Authorization for the Board, for the time up until the next Annual General Meeting and on one or more occasions, to resolve on acquisition of the company's own shares. The Company can at no time hold more than 10 percent of the total shares in the Company.



• Resolution to implement a share-based incentive program including issue of a maximum number of 229,500 warrants to a wholly owned subsidiary of Vitrolife and approval that the subsidiary may transfer shares and/or warrants and of hedging activities.



