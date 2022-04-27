Release of the NEW HartEnergy.com Reaches More Audiences with Reimagined Experience and Expanded Content

Release of the NEW HartEnergy.com Reaches More Audiences with Reimagined Experience and Expanded Content

HOUSTON, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy media and information pioneer Hart Energy continues to inform and advance energy professionals with the introduction of its reimagined flagship website, HartEnergy.com. This is just the first of a number of website releases as a part of Hart Energy's mission to inform, engage and connect people at all levels to the rapid changes taking place across the energy industry.

This initial release of 2022 expands Hart Energy's coverage while delivering a totally new experience to make www.hartenergy.com the most impactful and relevant daily source of news, data, analysis and information on energy matters. Key innovations include best-in-class and intuitive navigation that organizes and optimizes content for a personalized user experience. Hart Energy's award-winning video programming also features prominently on the front page along with current news, articles and soon-to-be-released real-time commodity pricing that industry executives want to monitor, all in one digital destination.

"This is a defining moment for Hart Energy's digital future," said John Hartig, Hart Energy's CEO. "We are engaging our communities and leveraging their input to create the most compelling user experience. From daily video interviews of industry decision-makers to minute-by-minute reporting that keeps our audience abreast of this rapidly changing landscape, we provide real-time and stremalined rich-media for quick and comprehensive understanding."

To encourage energy professionals to explore all that is available with the new HartEnergy.com, we have opened registration to all visitors with an introductory offer of $1 for the first month for a limited time, effective immediately at www.hartenergy.com/charter.

More than ever, today's reimagined www.hartenergy.com

Provides coverage relevant to Energy and puts concise information at users' fingertips

Updates users with real-time data, news, reports and analysis from the energy industry's most award-winning, trusted and respected editors

Keeps users engaged with the rapidly changing events, technologies and communities driving the energy industry

About Hart Energy

Since 1973, Hart Energy has been the global energy industry's comprehensive and omni-channel source for news, data, and analysis. At Hart Energy, our mission is to create, aggregate, organize and analyze timely and targeted information across platforms in ways that provide actionable intelligence for business professionals and investors.

CONTACTS:

John Hartig, CEO, jhartig@hartenergy.com

Eric Flynn, VP Marketing, eflynn@hartenergy.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hart Energy