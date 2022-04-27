PenFed Credit Union Partners with Goulian Aerosports to Support Community and Salute Servicemembers and First Responders

PenFed Elevation Tour Brings Wall of Honor to Top Air Shows

TYSONS, Va. and PLYMOUTH, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulian Aerosports today announced PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, as a primary partner for Mike Goulian's 2022 and 2023 air show seasons. PenFed's sponsorship supports the community through the elevation of the Goulian Aerosports team and air shows. The PenFed Elevation Tour will bring a Wall of Honor saluting military service members and first responders to five top air shows this season.

"PenFed is proud to partner with Goulian Aerosports and honor military service members while supporting thrilling airshows that inspire the next generation across the communities we serve," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "Mike and his team bring the same enthusiasm and dedication to their sport as PenFed's team of over 3,900 finance professionals bring to serving our members."

President of Goulian Aerosports Mike Goulian is an award-winning aviator and elite pilot who has established himself as a highly respected ambassador of the aviation industry and one of the sport's luminaries. Goulian is a past U.S. National Aerobatic Champion, as well as the winner of multiple Red Bull Air Races. In the past decade, he became one of only seven aviators in history to be awarded all three of the airshow industry's top honors: the ICAS Sword of Excellence, the Art Scholl Memorial Showmanship Award and the Bill Barber Award for Showmanship.

The PenFed Elevation Tour will stop at several top air shows during the 2022 season and provide an interactive exhibit experience on the ground and in the air at:

"Air shows demonstrate the passion and energy that represents what is great in America," said Goulian. "I want the people who watch our shows to leave feeling as passionate about what they just saw as I was during the performance. Our partnership with PenFed is a natural fit because we hold the same values including supporting the community, giving back and inspiring the next generation."

PenFed's core membership includes the national defense community. In 2001, PenFed created the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity.

PenFed will be joining Goulian's family of long-time partners including Whelen Aerospace Technologies, Bose Aviation, Champion Aerospace, Lycoming Engines and Hartzell propeller.

About PenFed

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.7 million members worldwide with $35 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Goulian Aerosports

Goulian Aerosports is a professional air show team that performs at air shows in North America. Pilot and aerobatic performer Michael Goulian also competed in the Red Bull Air Race World Championships worldwide. More information and his complete air show schedule at mikegoulian.com.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union