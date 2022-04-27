Marquette National Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.28 per Share

CHICAGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 17, 2022. As of March 31, 2022, Marquette had 4,376,189 shares issued and outstanding.

Marquette National Corporation is a diversified bank holding company with total assets of approximately $2.091 billion. The Company's banking subsidiary, Marquette Bank, is a full-service, community bank that serves the financial needs of communities in Chicagoland, offering an extensive line of financial solutions, including retail banking, real estate lending, trust, insurance, investments, wealth management and business banking to consumers and commercial customers. Marquette Bank has 21 branches located in: Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Romeoville, Summit and Tinley Park, Illinois. For more information visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, the Company's customers and its operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic;(ii) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the 2020 presidential election and the impact of tariffs, a U.S. withdrawal from or significant renegotiation of trade agreements, trade wars and other changes in trade regulations); (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices (including as a result of the future implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) impairment standards, that will change how the Company estimates credit losses); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (viii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; and (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

For more information:

Patrick Hunt

EVP & CFO

708-364-9019

phunt@emarquettebank.com

