Dreo's New Air Purifier Banishes Pet Hair & Dander Quickly and Efficiently

With efficient purification and a 3-stage deep filtration, the Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier efficiently controls indoor air quality

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most families in America have some kind of pet, and according to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 70% of U.S. households have at least one pet, which equates to 90.5 million homes* - that's a lot of fur. Although furry friends bring us happiness and love, other problems come along with them, such as dander, allergy, odor, etc. Plants and air fresheners are not enough and Dreo's new Air Purifier aims to please even the most demanding of pet owners featuring enhanced filtration and power.

Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier (PRNewswire)

Turbo charged air purification

To refresh the air quickly, the Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier features TurboPure™ Technology, combined with a pioneering new air duct design. Room air is circulated in no time as a 360 degree pressurized air intake system quickly moves the air. Independently verified by AHAM, the Dreo Air Purifier is capable of 4.8 air changes per hour in a 283 square foot room. As a result, pet dander, odors and allergic reactions are no longer a concern for pet owners and you can breathe clean, fresh air anywhere at home.

Deep filtration and auto-adjusts to refresh your indoor air

The Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier is also outfitted with a 3-stage high-efficiency filter, which includes an ultra-fine pre-filter, an H13 true HEPA filter, and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter layer that removes 99.97% of particles larger than 0.3 microns - banishing air particles instantly.

The Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier is designed for ease of use, its Auto mode solves the problem of frequent need for inspection and adjustment. It detects the concentration of air pollutants through its onboard detector and adjusts the fan speed according to different concentrations maximizing the purification efficiency allowing you to confidently entrust it with the most demanding of air purification tasks.

Key Features:

TurboPure™ Technology with patented 360-degree air flow design

3-Stage Filtration down to 0.3 μm

Auto Mode for set and forget usage

Energy Star Certified

20 dB Ultra-Silent Sleep Mode

For additional information on the Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier, please visit the Dreo website or Amazon here.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create balance between technology and lifestyle.

With a unique philosophy that places Air at its core. Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products like Tower fans, Air Purifiers, Space Heaters and Air conditioners.

Our ultimate ambition is to make every homelife experience a delightful breeze.

*Source: https://www.americanpetproducts.org/press_industrytrends.asp

