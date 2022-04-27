Digital Turbine and AccuWeather Partner to Scale its Weather App and Content Globally

Global Partnership Leverages Digital Turbine's One-Stop Platform for App Distribution, Audience Development and In-App Monetization

AUSTIN, Texas and ACCUWEATHER GLOBAL WEATHER CENTER, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) and AccuWeather, the proven leader in weather forecast accuracy, today announced a multiyear partnership leveraging Digital Turbine's full ad-stack across three areas: app distribution, audience development and in-app monetization solutions. Digital Turbine is to be the preferred global distributor of AccuWeather apps for native on-device inventory. Additionally, AccuWeather's portfolio of weather and weather-related content will be a preferred source for editorial placements within Digital Turbine's Content Media Solutions. To support AccuWeather's monetization goals, Digital Turbine's ad mediation and brand demand on both iOS and Android devices strategically expand the partnership. App distribution is set to launch in Q2 2022.

"Digital Turbine is a valued partner, and we are thrilled to not only expand our app distribution partnership but also to expand into new areas at this time given the great reception to and popularity of our newly designed award-winning Android app," said Steven R. Smith, AccuWeather President. "With the recently acquired and combined companies, Digital Turbine's three-pronged approach creates a growth flywheel and drives even greater opportunities for us to increase our reach while allowing us to expand into new areas, such as greater audience engagement and monetization. We are excited to take this next step together with our Digital Turbine partnership."

"AccuWeather is a trusted source for weather data, weather-related content and forecasting services around the world," said Matt Tubergen, EVP of Partnerships at Digital Turbine. "We are excited to build upon the strong foundation we have set and help extend their carrier and OEM strategy. We are also excited to see our consolidated solutions across both our On-Device Media Solutions and App Growth platform come together in tandem to provide explosive growth for a partner like AccuWeather. Our platform delivers unmatched global distribution and monetization for large companies such as AccuWeather."

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets.

AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives, prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage. With global headquarters in State College, PA and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily to help them plan their lives and get more out of their day through digital media properties, such as the AccuWeather.com website and AccuWeather mobile application, as well as radio, television, newspapers, and the 24/7 AccuWeather Network channel and AccuWeather NOW streaming service. AccuWeather For Business serves more than half of Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally.

AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather's many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are MinuteCast® forecasts with Minute by Minute® updates and Superior Accuracy ™, the patented AccuWeather RealFeel® temperature and current conditions, and AccuWeather RealImpact™ scale for Hurricanes. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, established AccuWeather in 1962 and is considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology." Dr. Myers, a leading creative thinker and visionary, has been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs.

AccuWeather, AccuWeather.com, RealFeel, MinuteCast, Minute by Minute, Minute by Minute Forecasts, Up to the Minute and WinterCast are all registered trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature, RealFeel Shade, AccuWeatherIQ, RealImpact, AccuWeather RealImpact Scale, AccuWeather RI, AccuWeather MinuteCast, AccuWeather Network, AccuWeather NOW, ClimateReady and Superior Accuracy are all trademarks of AccuWeather, Inc. All other trademarks, product names and logos are the property of their respective owners.

The AccuWeather app for Android phone and tablet users is free at the Google Play store . The AccuWeather iOS app is free at the Apple store . Visit accuweather.com for the most accurate hyperlocal forecasts, weather news and information.

