CASIO UPDATES CLASSPAD.NET TO BETTER SERVE STUDENTS AND TEACHERS

All-In-One Web-Based Mathematics Resource is Enhanced with New Features

DOVER, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader and pioneer in the education space, is excited to announce enhancements to ClassPad.net, an all-in-one web-based mathematics resource geared for the K-12 level and beyond.

The latest updates to ClassPad.net support Casio's goal of promoting access, discovery, and experimentation into the math classroom. The platform supports student learning and exploration by introducing a new level of interactivity to teachers' lesson plans. With ClassPad.net, teachers demonstrate math concepts and enable students to show complex work on solution sets.

"Free to teachers and students, with new enhancements on the way, the tool brings calculation, graphing, geometry, and statistics into one easy to use suite of software. We will continue to bring ClassPad.net to the forefront of the education community here in the United States," says Jim Gross, General Manager, Consumer Products Division, Casio America, Inc.

Standout updates to ClassPad.net include:

Quick Angle Setting : Allows users to toggle between radians, degrees, and gradians, enabling them to quickly switch modes and solve trigonometric functions, as well as write out angle measurements based on the context of the mathematical problem. Angle mode toggle is featured on all of Casio's scientific and graphing calculators, importing this feature into ClassPad.net brings the platform's mathematical capabilities closer to its hardware counterparts.

Pi-scaling: The new Pi-scaling option allows users to scale graphs in terms of pi to help them better visualize plotted trigonometric functions

Responsive Design: Elements in a ClassPad.net "Paper" now snap to a single column when viewed on a mobile device. According to Statcounter.com, mobile devices make up 57% of all internet traffic worldwide. Introducing greater portability to the ClassPad.net platform means greater accessibility and usage for students and educators alike.

Accessibility Support: To increase accessibility, ClassPad.net now offers a high-contrast mode and aria-labels as a first step in bringing the platform closer to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) conformance standards.

"ClassPad.net has applications for schools as well as assessment testing companies. Our advanced auto-scoring system and calculation technology can integrate into pre-existing technology and enhances the way math is presented online," says Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager, Consumer Products Division, Casio America, Inc."Overall, ClassPad.net encourages math-play; students don't just find the answer, but they learn core mathematical concepts and how changing variables in any given expression may affect the outcome."

ClassPad.net is available through any web browser on various platforms including Android, iOS, Mac and PC. Users must complete a one-time registration to access sharing and cloud-saving features. For more information and to register, visit www.ClassPad.net.

For additional information on Casio's full portfolio of education products and resources, please visit www.casio.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, musical keyboards, label printers, watches, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home .

