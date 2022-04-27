BetMGM Named Casino Operator of the Year at EGR North America Awards 2022

BetMGM Casino wins industry honor following a year of tremendous growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming company, has been named Casino Operator of the Year at EGR North America Awards 2022. The EGR North America Awards celebrate excellence in North American online gaming and are considered the industry's premier gaming awards.

"We are honored to be recognized by our peers as the Casino Operator of the Year," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. "With continued support from MGM Resorts and Entain, we are confident our casino product will continue setting the bar for years to come."

Based on EGR's award criteria, Casino Operator of the Year is the online casino operator that has dominated the sector through their global reach and quality of their product. Nominees for the award were judged on the originality of their product, strength of brand and innovations that set their offering apart from competitors. Organizational growth, product quality, customer engagement, customer acquisition and retention strategies were also considered. BetMGM was recognized for offering the nation's largest exclusive state-by-state in-house progressive jackpot network, a robust games and engagement tool portfolio, first class partnerships and an omnichannel focus.

Matthew Sunderland, Vice President of Gaming, BetMGM, added: "We spent the last year at BetMGM working to solidify our position at the top of the iGaming industry in North America. Our team is humbled to be recognized as the industry's best and our success is a testament to our player-focused operational mindset."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

