AWH to Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U), (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC)
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 72077468. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE:

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

TIME:

5:00 PM Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1 (888) 390-0605

CONFERENCE ID:  

72077468

REPLAY:

1-888-390-0541              

Replay Code: 077468 #
Available until 12:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

 About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc (AWH):

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

